All Galactic Treasures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

The “Galactic Treasures” mini-game is here in Monopoly GO, and if you’re looking for a list of rewards and milestones for it, as well as how to get more tokens.

Every Reward & Milestone for Galactic Treasures in Monopoly GO

There are a ton of great rewards you can get for hitting the various milestones in the “Galactic Treasures” minigame in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of them below so that you know just what you can get across the game’s 20 levels. Please note: I’m still in the process of updating this, and I’m hoping to have it complete sooner rather than later!

Level Reward 1 25 Dice Rolls 2 Cash 3 75 Dice Rolls 4 Vault (Cash, 200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack) 5 TBD 6 TBD 7 TBD 8 TBD 9 TBD 10 TBD 11 TBD 12 TBD 13 TBD 14 TBD 15 TBD 16 TBD 17 TBD 18 TBD 19 TBD 20 Vault (Cash, 2.5k Dice Rolls, Wild Card)

How to Play Galactic Treasures in Monopoly GO

“Galactic Treasures” is, like other “Treasures” minigames in Monopoly GO, essentially like battleship. You use special event tokens, which give you the ability to uncover one square in an attempt to complete a bunch of different shapes. Once you’ve uncovered all the shapes for a particular level, you’ll win a reward. My strategy here is to pay attention to the shapes and to really just try and figure out what shape can logically fit where.

When Does the Minigame End?

Right now, “Galactic Treasures” in Monopoly GO is slated to last from Feb. 23 until Feb. 27 at around 3PM ET, so you have until then to hit those milestones and get those rewards.

How to Get More Galactic Treasures Tokens

You can get more “Galactic Treasures” tokens by doing well in the main event that’s going on in Monopoly GO, which at the start of the mini-game is “Galactic Adventures.” You can read our coverage for that here. You can also get them through whatever tournament is going on, so make sure to participate in that.

Otherwise, there aren’t a ton of good ways to get new tokens for the “Galactic Treasures” minigame in Monopoly GO. I recommend doing well in the main event and tournaments, so I’m going to plug this article where we catalogue the daily free dice roll links that you can use, as dice rolls are key to doing well in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.