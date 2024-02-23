Category:
All Galactic Treasures Rewards & Milestones in Monopoly GO

Feb 23, 2024
A header image showing a still from the Galactic Treasures minigame in Monopoly GO as part of an article on all the rewards and milestones in the event.

The “Galactic Treasures” mini-game is here in Monopoly GO, and if you’re looking for a list of rewards and milestones for it, as well as how to get more tokens.

Table of contents

Every Reward & Milestone for Galactic Treasures in Monopoly GO

There are a ton of great rewards you can get for hitting the various milestones in the “Galactic Treasures” minigame in Monopoly GO. I’ve compiled a list of them below so that you know just what you can get across the game’s 20 levels. Please note: I’m still in the process of updating this, and I’m hoping to have it complete sooner rather than later!

LevelReward
125 Dice Rolls
2Cash
375 Dice Rolls
4Vault (Cash, 200 Dice Rolls, Sticker Pack)
5TBD
6TBD
7TBD
8TBD
9TBD
10TBD
11TBD
12TBD
13TBD
14TBD
15TBD
16TBD
17TBD
18TBD
19TBD
20Vault (Cash, 2.5k Dice Rolls, Wild Card)

How to Play Galactic Treasures in Monopoly GO

“Galactic Treasures” is, like other “Treasures” minigames in Monopoly GO, essentially like battleship. You use special event tokens, which give you the ability to uncover one square in an attempt to complete a bunch of different shapes. Once you’ve uncovered all the shapes for a particular level, you’ll win a reward. My strategy here is to pay attention to the shapes and to really just try and figure out what shape can logically fit where.

When Does the Minigame End?

Right now, “Galactic Treasures” in Monopoly GO is slated to last from Feb. 23 until Feb. 27 at around 3PM ET, so you have until then to hit those milestones and get those rewards.

How to Get More Galactic Treasures Tokens

You can get more “Galactic Treasures” tokens by doing well in the main event that’s going on in Monopoly GO, which at the start of the mini-game is “Galactic Adventures.” You can read our coverage for that here. You can also get them through whatever tournament is going on, so make sure to participate in that.

Otherwise, there aren’t a ton of good ways to get new tokens for the “Galactic Treasures” minigame in Monopoly GO. I recommend doing well in the main event and tournaments, so I’m going to plug this article where we catalogue the daily free dice roll links that you can use, as dice rolls are key to doing well in Monopoly GO.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

Liam Nolan
Liam Nolan is the Managing Editor of The Escapist. After getting his Master of Arts in English in 2016, he began writing about comics, television, movies, and video games, with his work appearing at such outlets as Marvel.com, CBR, and The Mary Sue. When he's not writing on pop culture, you can find Liam working on his creative projects or traveling. He's been with The Escapist since 2023. You can follow him on Twitter @LD_Nolan or on Bluesky @ldnolan.bsky.social.