All Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

While Call of Duty Multiplayer is all about dominating the competition, there is another aspect that makes all the work feel worth it: Camo grinding. Black Ops 6 doesn’t make things easy, though, providing all sorts of hurdles. Here are all the Camo challenges in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.

Every Camo Challenge in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

The process of unlocking every camo in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer starts with the Military Camos, which have no prerequisites. Once players get through that, they can move on to the Special and Mastery Camos. However, it’s important to know each gun’s list of challenges as they differ. Here’s a full list:

Assault Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6

XM4

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the XM4

Special Camos

Muddled: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the XM4 and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the XM4

Machina: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the XM4 and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the XM4

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the XM4 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the XM4

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the XM4

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the XM4

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the XM4

AK-74

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the AK-74

Special Camos

Whitecap: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AK-74 and get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the AK-74

Vengeance: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AK-74 and get 20 Kills with the underbarrel launcher attached to the AK-74

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the AK-74 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the AK-74

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the AK-74

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the AK-74

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the AK-74

AMES 85

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85

Special Camos

Heatstroke: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AMES 85 and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the AMES 85

Burial: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AMES 85 and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the AMES 85

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the AMES 85 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the AMES 85

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the AMES 85

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the AMES 85

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the AMES 85

GPR 91

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91

Special Camos

Ambush: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GPR 91 and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the GPR 91

Cacti Cathode: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GPR 91 and get 50 Kills while moving with the GPR 91

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Model L and get 10 Double Kills or better with the GPR 91

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the GPR 91

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the GPR 91

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the GPR 91

Model L

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Model L

Special Camos

Cherry Blossom: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Model L and get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Model L

Cedar: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Model L and get 50 eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the Model L

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Model L and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Model L

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Model L

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Model L

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Model L

Goblin Mk2

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Special Camos

Astral Cry: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Goblin Mk2 and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Goblin Mk2

Hammerhead: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Goblin Mk2 and get 20 Kills with the underbarrel launcher attached to the Goblin Mk2

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Goblin Mk2 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Goblin Mk2

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Goblin Mk2

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Goblin Mk2

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Goblin Mk2

AS VAL

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL

Special Camos

Crimson Steppes: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AS VAL and get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Speciality is active with the AS VAL

Elk: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AS VAL and get 30 Hipfire kills with the AS VAL

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the AS VAL and get 10 Double Kills or better with the AS VAL

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the AS VAL

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the AS VAL

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the AS VAL

SMG Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6

C9

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the C9

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the C9

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the C9

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the C9

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the C9

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the C9

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the C9

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the C9

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the C9

Special Camos

Heatwave: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the C9 and get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the C9

Panther: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the C9 and get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the C9

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the C9 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the C9

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the C9

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the C9

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the C9

KSV

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the KSV

Special Camos

Kakapo: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the KSV and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the KSV

Throwback: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the KSV and get 50 Kills while moving with the KSV

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the KSV and get 10 Double Kills or better with the KSV

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the KSV

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the KSV

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the KSV

Tanto .22

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22

Special Camos

Amorphous: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Tanto .22 and get 50 Kills while moving with the Tanto .22

Go Bananas: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Tanto .22 and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Tanto .22

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Tanto .22 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Tanto .22

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Tanto .22

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Tanto .22

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Tanto .22

PP-919

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the PP-919

Special Camos

Radiant Bath: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the PP-919 and get 30 Hipfire Kills with the PP-919

Midnight Prowl: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the PP-919 and get 50 eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the PP-919

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the PP-919 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the PP-919

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the PP-919

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the PP-919

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the PP-919

Jackal PDW

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW

Special Camos

Deep End: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Jackal PDW and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the Jackal PDW

Dread: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Jackal PDW and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the Jackal PDW

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Jackal PDW and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Jackal PDW

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Jackal PDW

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Jackal PDW

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Jackal PDW

Kompakt 92

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92

Special Camos

Kingfisher: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Kompakt 92 and get 30 Hipfire Kills with the Kompakt 92

Blackthorn: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Kompakt 92 and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the Kompakt 92

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Kompakt 92 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Kompakt 92

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Kompakt 92

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Kompakt 92

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Kompakt 92

Shotgun Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6

Marine SP

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP

Special Camos

Blueberry Lime: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Marine SP and get 30 Hipfire Kills with the Marine SP

Chromed Out: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Marine SP and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the Marine SP

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Marine SP and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Marine SP

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Shotguns and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Marine SP

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Marine SP

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Marine SP

ASG-89

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89

Special Camos

Night Terror: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the ASG-89 and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the ASG-89

Drive-In: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the ASG-89 and get 50 kills while moving with the ASG-89

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the ASG-89 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the ASG-89

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Shotguns and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the ASG-89

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the ASG-89

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the ASG-89

LMGs

PU-21

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the PU-21

Special Camos

Neon Bath: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the PU-21 and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the PU-21

Vigilance: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the PU-21 and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the PU-21

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the PU-21 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the PU-21

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 LMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the PU-21

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the PU-21

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the PU-21

XMG

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the XMG

Special Camos

Buzz: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the XMG and get 30 2 Kills without releasing the trigger 5 times with the XMG

Snakebite: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the XMG and get 50 kills while moving with the XMG

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the XMG and get 10 Double Kills or better with the XMG

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 LMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the XMG

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the XMG

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the XMG

GPMG-7

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7

Special Camos

Brush Stroke: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GPMG-7 and get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Speciality is active with the GPMG-7

Idyllic: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GPMG-7 and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the GPMG-7

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the GPMG-7 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the GPMG-7

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 LMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the GPMG-7

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the GPMG-7

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the GPMG-7

Marksman Rifles Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6

SWAT 5.56

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Special Camos

Ectoplasm: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the SWAT 5.56 and get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the SWAT 5.56

Lumberjack: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the SWAT 5.56 and get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the SWAT 5.56

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the SWAT 5.56 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the SWAT 5.56

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Marksman Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the SWAT 5.56

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the SWAT 5.56

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the SWAT 5.56

Tsarkov 7.62

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Special Camos

Clear Water: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Tsarkov 7.62 and get 15 Longshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Concrete Jungle: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Tsarkov 7.62 and get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the Tsarkov 7.62

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Tsarkov 7.62 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Tsarkov 7.62

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Marksman Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Tsarkov 7.62

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Tsarkov 7.62

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Tsarkov 7.62

AEK-973

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973

Special Camos

Ablaze: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AEK-973 and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the AEK-973

Mirage: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AEK-973 and Get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the AEK-973

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the AEK-973 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the AEK-973

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Marksman Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the AEK-973

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the AEK-973

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the AEK-973

DM-10

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the DM-10

Special Camos

Mellowbloom: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the DM-10 and get 50 eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the DM-10

Cobalt: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the DM-10 and get 15 Longshot Kills with the DM-10

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the DM-10 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the DM-10

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Marksman Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the DM-10

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the DM-10

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the DM-10

Sniper Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6

LW3A1 Frostline

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Special Camos

Copper: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the LW3A1 Frostline and get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active on the LW3A1 Frostline

Permafrost: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the LW3A1 Frostline and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the LW3A1 Frostline

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the LW3A1 Frostline and get 10 Double Kills or better with the LW3A1 Frostline

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 Sniper Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the LW3A1 Frostline

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the LW3A1 Frostline

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the LW3A1 Frostline

SVD

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the SVD

Special Camos

Pixelized: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the SVD and get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active on the SVD

Patchwork: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the SVD Frostline and get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the SVD

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the SVD and get 10 Double Kills or better with the SVD

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 Sniper Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the SVD

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the SVD

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the SVD

LR 7.62

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Special Camos

Chaparral: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the LR 7.62 and get 30 One Shot Kills with the LR 7.62

Nimbus: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the LR 7.62 and get 15 Longshot Kills with the LR 7.62

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the LR 7.62 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the LR 7.62

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 Sniper Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the LR 7.62

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the LR 7.62

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the LR 7.62

Pistol Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6

9mm PM

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM

Special Camos

Exabyte: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the 9mm PM and get 15 Kills shortly after switching Weapons with the 9mm PM

Blue Ring: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the 9mm PM and get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the 9mm PM

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the 9mm PM and get 10 Double Kills or better with the 9mm PM

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Pistols and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the 9mm PM

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the 9mm PM

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the 9mm PM

Grekhova

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova

Special Camos

Spin: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Grekhoba and get 30 Hipfire Kills with the Grekhova

Demeter: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Grekhoba and get 50 Eliminations while the Enforce Combat Specialty is active with the Grekhova

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Grekhova and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Grekhova

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Pistols and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Grekhova

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Grekhova

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Grekhova

GS45

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the GS45

Special Camos

Thistlevine: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GS45 and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the GS45

Ragamuffin: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GS45 and get 15 Kills shortly after switching Weapons with the GS45

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the GS45 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the GS45

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Pistols and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the GS45

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the GS45

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the GS45

Stryder .22

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22

Special Camos

Transcend: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Stryder .22 and get 50 eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the Stryder .22

Wavy: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Stryder .22 and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the Stryder .22

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Stryder .22 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Stryder .22

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Pistols and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Stryder .22

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Stryder .22

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Stryder .22

Launcher Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6

CIGMA 2B

Military Camos

Granite: Get 2 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Woodland: Get 5 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Savanna: Get 10 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Splinter: Get 15 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Moss: Get 20 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Saboteur: Get 25 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Digital: Get 30 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Tide: Get 40 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Red Tiger: Get 50 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B

Special Camos

Policia: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Policia and get 10 Direct Hit Kills with the CIGMA 2B

Abstract: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the CIGMA 2B and get 10 Aerial Scorestreaks with the CIGMA 2B

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the CIGMA 2B and get 3 Destructions (Scorestreak or Vehicle) in a single match with the CIGMA 2B

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Launchers and get 3 Kills in a single match 10 times with the CIGMA 2B

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 5 Destructions (Scorestreak or Vehicle) in a single match 3 times with the CIGMA 2B

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills in a single match 3 times with the CIGMA 2B

HE-1

Military Camos

Granite: Get 2 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Woodland: Get 5 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Savanna: Get 10 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Splinter: Get 15 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Moss: Get 20 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Saboteur: Get 25 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Digital: Get 30 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Tide: Get 40 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Red Tiger: Get 50 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia

Special Camos

Reboot: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Policia and get 10 Direct Hit Kills with the Policia

Abstract: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Policia and destroy 10 Scorestreaks or Enemy Equipment with the Policia

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Policia and get 3 Destructions (Scorestreak or Vehicle) in a single match with the Policia

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Launchers and get 3 Kills in a single match 10 times with the Policia

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 5 Destructions (Scorestreak or Vehicle) in a single match 3 times with the Policia

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills in a single match 3 times with the Policia

Melee Weapon Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6

Knife

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Kills with the Knife

Woodland: Get 10 Kills with the Knife

Savanna: Get 15 Kills with the Knife

Splinter: Get 20 Kills with the Knife

Moss: Get 30 Kills with the Knife

Saboteur: Get 40 Kills with the Knife

Digital: Get 50 Kills with the Knife

Tide: Get 75 Kills with the Knife

Red Tiger: Get 100 Kills with the Knife

Special Camos

Dying Envy: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Knife and get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Knife

Tropical Leopard: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Knife and get a Kill without taking damage 30 times with the Knife

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Knife and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Knife

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Melee Weapons and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Knife

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Knife

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Knife

Baseball Bat

Military Camos

Granite: Get 5 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Woodland: Get 10 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Savanna: Get 15 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Splinter: Get 20 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Moss: Get 30 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Saboteur: Get 40 Kills with the Baseball bat

Digital: Get 50 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Tide: Get 75 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Red Tiger: Get 100 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Special Camos

Torment: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Baseball Bat and get 15 Kills shortly after switching weapons with the Baseball Bat.

Tropical Leopard: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Baseball Bat and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Baseball Bat.

Mastery Camos

Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Baseball Bat and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Knife

Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Melee Weapons and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Baseball Bat

Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Baseball bat

Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Baseball Bat

And that’s all Camo challenges in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

