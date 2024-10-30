All Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Multiplayer

While Call of Duty Multiplayer is all about dominating the competition, there is another aspect that makes all the work feel worth it: Camo grinding. Black Ops 6 doesn’t make things easy, though, providing all sorts of hurdles. Here are all the Camo challenges in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.
Jump To:
- Every Camo Challenge in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer
- Assault Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
- SMG Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
- Shotgun Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
- LMGs
- Marksman Rifles Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
- Sniper Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
- Pistol Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
- Launcher Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
- Melee Weapon Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
Every Camo Challenge in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer
The process of unlocking every camo in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer starts with the Military Camos, which have no prerequisites. Once players get through that, they can move on to the Special and Mastery Camos. However, it’s important to know each gun’s list of challenges as they differ. Here’s a full list:
Assault Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
XM4
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the XM4
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the XM4
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the XM4
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the XM4
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the XM4
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the XM4
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the XM4
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the XM4
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the XM4
Special Camos
- Muddled: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the XM4 and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the XM4
- Machina: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the XM4 and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the XM4
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the XM4 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the XM4
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the XM4
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the XM4
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the XM4
AK-74
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the AK-74
Special Camos
- Whitecap: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AK-74 and get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the AK-74
- Vengeance: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AK-74 and get 20 Kills with the underbarrel launcher attached to the AK-74
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the AK-74 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the AK-74
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the AK-74
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the AK-74
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the AK-74
AMES 85
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the AMES 85
Special Camos
- Heatstroke: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AMES 85 and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the AMES 85
- Burial: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AMES 85 and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the AMES 85
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the AMES 85 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the AMES 85
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the AMES 85
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the AMES 85
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the AMES 85
GPR 91
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the GPR 91
Special Camos
- Ambush: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GPR 91 and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the GPR 91
- Cacti Cathode: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GPR 91 and get 50 Kills while moving with the GPR 91
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Model L and get 10 Double Kills or better with the GPR 91
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the GPR 91
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the GPR 91
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the GPR 91
Model L
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Model L
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Model L
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Model L
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Model L
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Model L
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Model L
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Model L
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Model L
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Model L
Special Camos
- Cherry Blossom: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Model L and get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Model L
- Cedar: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Model L and get 50 eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the Model L
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Model L and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Model L
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Model L
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Model L
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Model L
Goblin Mk2
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Goblin Mk2
Special Camos
- Astral Cry: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Goblin Mk2 and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Goblin Mk2
- Hammerhead: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Goblin Mk2 and get 20 Kills with the underbarrel launcher attached to the Goblin Mk2
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Goblin Mk2 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Goblin Mk2
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Goblin Mk2
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Goblin Mk2
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Goblin Mk2
AS VAL
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the AS VAL
Special Camos
- Crimson Steppes: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AS VAL and get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Speciality is active with the AS VAL
- Elk: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AS VAL and get 30 Hipfire kills with the AS VAL
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the AS VAL and get 10 Double Kills or better with the AS VAL
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 7 Assault Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the AS VAL
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the AS VAL
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the AS VAL
SMG Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
C9
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the C9
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the C9
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the C9
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the C9
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the C9
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the C9
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the C9
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the C9
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the C9
Special Camos
- Heatwave: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the C9 and get 30 kills shortly after sprinting with the C9
- Panther: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the C9 and get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the C9
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the C9 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the C9
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the C9
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the C9
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the C9
KSV
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the KSV
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the KSV
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the KSV
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the KSV
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the KSV
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the KSV
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the KSV
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the KSV
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the KSV
Special Camos
- Kakapo: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the KSV and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the KSV
- Throwback: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the KSV and get 50 Kills while moving with the KSV
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the KSV and get 10 Double Kills or better with the KSV
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the KSV
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the KSV
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the KSV
Tanto .22
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Tanto .22
Special Camos
- Amorphous: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Tanto .22 and get 50 Kills while moving with the Tanto .22
- Go Bananas: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Tanto .22 and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Tanto .22
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Tanto .22 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Tanto .22
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Tanto .22
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Tanto .22
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Tanto .22
PP-919
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the PP-919
Special Camos
- Radiant Bath: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the PP-919 and get 30 Hipfire Kills with the PP-919
- Midnight Prowl: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the PP-919 and get 50 eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the PP-919
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the PP-919 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the PP-919
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the PP-919
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the PP-919
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the PP-919
Jackal PDW
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Jackal PDW
Special Camos
- Deep End: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Jackal PDW and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the Jackal PDW
- Dread: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Jackal PDW and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the Jackal PDW
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Jackal PDW and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Jackal PDW
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Jackal PDW
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Jackal PDW
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Jackal PDW
Kompakt 92
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Kompakt 92
Special Camos
- Kingfisher: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Kompakt 92 and get 30 Hipfire Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Blackthorn: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Kompakt 92 and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the Kompakt 92
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Kompakt 92 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Kompakt 92
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 6 SMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Kompakt 92
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Kompakt 92
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Kompakt 92
Shotgun Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
Marine SP
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Marine SP
Special Camos
- Blueberry Lime: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Marine SP and get 30 Hipfire Kills with the Marine SP
- Chromed Out: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Marine SP and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the Marine SP
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Marine SP and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Marine SP
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Shotguns and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Marine SP
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Marine SP
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Marine SP
ASG-89
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the ASG-89
Special Camos
- Night Terror: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the ASG-89 and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the ASG-89
- Drive-In: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the ASG-89 and get 50 kills while moving with the ASG-89
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the ASG-89 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the ASG-89
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Shotguns and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the ASG-89
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the ASG-89
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the ASG-89
LMGs
PU-21
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the PU-21
Special Camos
- Neon Bath: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the PU-21 and get 30 Kills shortly after sprinting with the PU-21
- Vigilance: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the PU-21 and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the PU-21
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the PU-21 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the PU-21
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 LMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the PU-21
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the PU-21
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the PU-21
XMG
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the XMG
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the XMG
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the XMG
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the XMG
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the XMG
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the XMG
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the XMG
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the XMG
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the XMG
Special Camos
- Buzz: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the XMG and get 30 2 Kills without releasing the trigger 5 times with the XMG
- Snakebite: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the XMG and get 50 kills while moving with the XMG
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the XMG and get 10 Double Kills or better with the XMG
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 LMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the XMG
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the XMG
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the XMG
GPMG-7
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the GPMG-7
Special Camos
- Brush Stroke: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GPMG-7 and get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Speciality is active with the GPMG-7
- Idyllic: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GPMG-7 and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the GPMG-7
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the GPMG-7 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the GPMG-7
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 LMGs and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the GPMG-7
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the GPMG-7
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the GPMG-7
Marksman Rifles Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
SWAT 5.56
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the SWAT 5.56
Special Camos
- Ectoplasm: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the SWAT 5.56 and get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the SWAT 5.56
- Lumberjack: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the SWAT 5.56 and get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the SWAT 5.56
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the SWAT 5.56 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the SWAT 5.56
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Marksman Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the SWAT 5.56
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the SWAT 5.56
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the SWAT 5.56
Tsarkov 7.62
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
Special Camos
- Clear Water: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Tsarkov 7.62 and get 15 Longshot Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Concrete Jungle: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Tsarkov 7.62 and get 50 Eliminations while the Strategist Combat Specialty is active with the Tsarkov 7.62
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Tsarkov 7.62 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Marksman Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Tsarkov 7.62
AEK-973
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the AEK-973
Special Camos
- Ablaze: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AEK-973 and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the AEK-973
- Mirage: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the AEK-973 and Get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the AEK-973
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the AEK-973 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the AEK-973
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Marksman Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the AEK-973
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the AEK-973
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the AEK-973
DM-10
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the DM-10
Special Camos
- Mellowbloom: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the DM-10 and get 50 eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the DM-10
- Cobalt: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the DM-10 and get 15 Longshot Kills with the DM-10
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the DM-10 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the DM-10
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Marksman Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the DM-10
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the DM-10
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the DM-10
Sniper Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
LW3A1 Frostline
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
Special Camos
- Copper: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the LW3A1 Frostline and get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active on the LW3A1 Frostline
- Permafrost: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the LW3A1 Frostline and get 2 Kills without reloading 10 times with the LW3A1 Frostline
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the LW3A1 Frostline and get 10 Double Kills or better with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 Sniper Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the LW3A1 Frostline
SVD
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the SVD
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the SVD
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the SVD
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the SVD
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the SVD
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the SVD
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the SVD
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the SVD
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the SVD
Special Camos
- Pixelized: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the SVD and get 50 Eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active on the SVD
- Patchwork: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the SVD Frostline and get 50 Eliminations with a 4.0x or higher magnification scope attached to the SVD
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the SVD and get 10 Double Kills or better with the SVD
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 Sniper Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the SVD
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the SVD
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the SVD
LR 7.62
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the LR 7.62
Special Camos
- Chaparral: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the LR 7.62 and get 30 One Shot Kills with the LR 7.62
- Nimbus: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the LR 7.62 and get 15 Longshot Kills with the LR 7.62
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the LR 7.62 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the LR 7.62
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 3 Sniper Rifles and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the LR 7.62
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the LR 7.62
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the LR 7.62
Pistol Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
9mm PM
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the 9mm PM
Special Camos
- Exabyte: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the 9mm PM and get 15 Kills shortly after switching Weapons with the 9mm PM
- Blue Ring: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the 9mm PM and get 50 Eliminations with a suppressor equipped on the 9mm PM
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the 9mm PM and get 10 Double Kills or better with the 9mm PM
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Pistols and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the 9mm PM
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the 9mm PM
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the 9mm PM
Grekhova
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Grekhova
Special Camos
- Spin: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Grekhoba and get 30 Hipfire Kills with the Grekhova
- Demeter: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Grekhoba and get 50 Eliminations while the Enforce Combat Specialty is active with the Grekhova
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Grekhova and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Grekhova
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Pistols and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Grekhova
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Grekhova
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Grekhova
GS45
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the GS45
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the GS45
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the GS45
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the GS45
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the GS45
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the GS45
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the GS45
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the GS45
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the GS45
Special Camos
- Thistlevine: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GS45 and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the GS45
- Ragamuffin: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the GS45 and get 15 Kills shortly after switching Weapons with the GS45
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the GS45 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the GS45
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Pistols and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the GS45
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the GS45
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the GS45
Stryder .22
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
- Woodland: Get 10 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
- Savanna: Get 15 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
- Splinter: Get 20 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
- Moss: Get 30 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
- Saboteur: Get 40 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
- Digital: Get 50 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
- Tide: Get 75 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Headshot Kills with the Stryder .22
Special Camos
- Transcend: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Stryder .22 and get 50 eliminations while the Recon Combat Specialty is active with the Stryder .22
- Wavy: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Stryder .22 and get 30 Point Blank Kills with the Stryder .22
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Stryder .22 and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Stryder .22
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 4 Pistols and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Stryder .22
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Stryder .22
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Stryder .22
Launcher Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
CIGMA 2B
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 2 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
- Woodland: Get 5 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
- Savanna: Get 10 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
- Splinter: Get 15 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
- Moss: Get 20 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
- Saboteur: Get 25 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
- Digital: Get 30 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
- Tide: Get 40 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
- Red Tiger: Get 50 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the CIGMA 2B
Special Camos
- Policia: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Policia and get 10 Direct Hit Kills with the CIGMA 2B
- Abstract: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the CIGMA 2B and get 10 Aerial Scorestreaks with the CIGMA 2B
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the CIGMA 2B and get 3 Destructions (Scorestreak or Vehicle) in a single match with the CIGMA 2B
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Launchers and get 3 Kills in a single match 10 times with the CIGMA 2B
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 5 Destructions (Scorestreak or Vehicle) in a single match 3 times with the CIGMA 2B
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills in a single match 3 times with the CIGMA 2B
HE-1
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 2 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
- Woodland: Get 5 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
- Savanna: Get 10 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
- Splinter: Get 15 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
- Moss: Get 20 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
- Saboteur: Get 25 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
- Digital: Get 30 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
- Tide: Get 40 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
- Red Tiger: Get 50 Kills or Scorestreak Destructions with the Policia
Special Camos
- Reboot: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Policia and get 10 Direct Hit Kills with the Policia
- Abstract: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Policia and destroy 10 Scorestreaks or Enemy Equipment with the Policia
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Policia and get 3 Destructions (Scorestreak or Vehicle) in a single match with the Policia
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Launchers and get 3 Kills in a single match 10 times with the Policia
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 5 Destructions (Scorestreak or Vehicle) in a single match 3 times with the Policia
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills in a single match 3 times with the Policia
Melee Weapon Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6
Knife
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Kills with the Knife
- Woodland: Get 10 Kills with the Knife
- Savanna: Get 15 Kills with the Knife
- Splinter: Get 20 Kills with the Knife
- Moss: Get 30 Kills with the Knife
- Saboteur: Get 40 Kills with the Knife
- Digital: Get 50 Kills with the Knife
- Tide: Get 75 Kills with the Knife
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Kills with the Knife
Special Camos
- Dying Envy: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Knife and get 50 Eliminations while the Enforcer Combat Specialty is active with the Knife
- Tropical Leopard: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Knife and get a Kill without taking damage 30 times with the Knife
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Knife and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Knife
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Melee Weapons and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Knife
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Knife
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Knife
Baseball Bat
Military Camos
- Granite: Get 5 Kills with the Baseball Bat
- Woodland: Get 10 Kills with the Baseball Bat
- Savanna: Get 15 Kills with the Baseball Bat
- Splinter: Get 20 Kills with the Baseball Bat
- Moss: Get 30 Kills with the Baseball Bat
- Saboteur: Get 40 Kills with the Baseball bat
- Digital: Get 50 Kills with the Baseball Bat
- Tide: Get 75 Kills with the Baseball Bat
- Red Tiger: Get 100 Kills with the Baseball Bat
Special Camos
- Torment: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Baseball Bat and get 15 Kills shortly after switching weapons with the Baseball Bat.
- Tropical Leopard: Unlock all Multiplayer Military Camos on the Baseball Bat and get a Kill without taking any damage 30 times with the Baseball Bat.
Mastery Camos
- Gold: Unlock both Multiplayer Special Camos on the Baseball Bat and get 10 Double Kills or better with the Knife
- Diamond: Unlock Gold Camo on 2 Melee Weapons and get 3 Kills without dying 10 times with the Baseball Bat
- Dark Spine: Unlock Diamond Camo on 33 Weapons and get 3 Triple Kills or better with the Baseball bat
- Dark Matter: Unlock Dark Spine on 33 Weapons and get 5 Kills without dying 3 times with the Baseball Bat
And that’s all Camo challenges in Black Ops 6 Multiplayer.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Published: Oct 29, 2024 10:19 pm