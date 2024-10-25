All Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies

The camo grind is always a massive part of the annual Call Of Duty experience, and Black Ops 6 Zombies is keeping the trend going. Here’s every Camo Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

How To Unlock Mastery Camos in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Camo progression is a bit different in Black Ops 6 than in recent Call Of Duty titles. It blends the classic headshot-based Camo grind from the Xbox 360 era with the Base Camo system from this gen’s Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3.

In Zombies, players will need to reach certain critical kill milestones with weapons – the amount of which varies for every weapon class – to progress through nine “Military Camos.” These must be re-unlocked for every weapon. That will then unlock the Special Camo challenges, which are unique to each weapon but can be used on any other with all Military Camos complete once unlocked. The two Special Camos can be unlocked in any order for each weapon. After completing them, players will have access to the first Mastery Camo challenge, which will then unlock Mystic Gold for weapons in Zombies.

Players will need to complete the Mystic Gold challenges for a certain amount of weapons in every class to unlock the Opal Camo Challenges. Then, the Opal Camo Challenge will need to be completed for 33 Weapons. This will then unlock the Afterlife Camo Challenges and the final set of Camo Challenges to earn the Nebula Camo. Do note that Mastery Camos are not universal and can only be used on weapons where they’ve been unlocked.

With that out of the way, here are the specific Camo Challenges for every weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Assault Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Assault Rifles require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each Assault Rifle’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

XM4

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the XM4

Liquify – Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst Equipped to the XM4

Mainframe – Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the XM4

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the XM4

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the XM4

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the XM4

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the XM4

AK74

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the AK-74

Chlorine – Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the AK-74

Haunted – Get 300 Eliminations with the AK-74 while it’s Pack-A-Punched

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the AK-74

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the AK-74

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the AK-74

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the AK-74

AMES 85

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the AMES 85

Hyperion – Get 300 Eliminations with the AMES 85 at Rare Rarity or higher

Graveyard- Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the AMES 85

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the AMES 85

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the AMES 85

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the AMES 85

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the AMES 85

GPR 91

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the GPR 91

Night Stalker – Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the GPR 91

Frostblossom – Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the GPR 91

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the GPR 91

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the GPR 91

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the GPR 91

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the GPR 91

Model L

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Model L

Ghost Blossom – Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the Model L

Walnut – Get 5 Critical Kills Rapidly 15 Times with the Model L

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Model L

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Model L

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Model L

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Model L

Goblin MK 2

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Goblin Mk2

Astral Plane – Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Goblin Mk2

Blood Scent – Get 5 Critical Kills Rapidly 15 Times with the Goblin Mk2

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Goblin Mk2

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Goblin Mk2

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Goblin Mk2

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Goblin Mk2

AS VAL

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the AS VAL

Malachite Steppes – Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the AS VAL

Mountain Goat – Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the AS VAL

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the AS VAL

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the AS VAL

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the AS VAL

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the AS VAL

SMG Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

SMGs require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

C9

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the C9

Infrared – Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the C9

Lynx – Get 300 Eliminations with the C9 while it’s Pack-A-Punched

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the C9

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the C9

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the C9

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the C9

KSV

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the KSV

Phoenix – Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the KSV

Throttle – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the KSV

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the KSV

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the KSV

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the KSV

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the KSV

Tanto .22

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Tanto .22

Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Tanto .22

Get 300 Eliminations with the Tanto .22 while it’s Pack-A-Punched

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Tanto .22

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Tanto .22

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Tanto .22

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Tanto .22

PP-919

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the PP-919

Solvent – Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the PP-919

Stalking Shadow – Get 10 Without Reloading 15 times with the PP-919

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the PP-919

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the PP-919

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the PP-919

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the PP-919

Jackal PDW

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Jackal PDW

Plunge – Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped to the Jackal PDW

Distress – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the Jackal PDW

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Jackal PDW

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Jackal PDW

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Jackal PDW

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Jackal PDW

Kompakt 92

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Kompakt 92

Tequila Sunrise – Get 300 Eliminations with the Kompakt 92 at Rare Rarity of Higher

Voidthorn – Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the Kompakt 92

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Kompakt 92

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Kompakt 92

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Kompakt 92

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Kompakt 92

Shotgun Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Shotguns require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

Marine SP

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Marine SP

Strawberry Mint – Get 300 Eliminations with the Marine SP at Rare Rarity or higher

Peel Out – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the Marine SP

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Marine SP

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Marine SP

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Marine SP

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Marine SP

ASG-89

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the ASG-89

Dream Eater – Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the ASG-89

Coin-Op – Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the ASG-89

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the ASG-89

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the ASG-89

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the ASG-89

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the ASG-89

LMG Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

LMGs require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

PU-21

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the PU-21

Vivid – Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the PU-21

Justice – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the PU-21

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the PU-21

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the PU-21

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the PU-21

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the PU-21

XMG

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the XMG

Hiss – Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the XMG

Acid Slide – Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the XMG

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the XMG

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the XMG

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the XMG

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the XMG

GPMG-7

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the GPMG-7

Impressionist – Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the GPMG-7

Other World – Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the GPMG-7

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the GPMG-7

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the GPMG-7

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the GPMG-7

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the GPMG-7

Marksman Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Marksman Rifles require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

SWAT 5.56

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the SWAT 5.56

Hyperspace – Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the SWAT 5.56

Wrangler – Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the SWAT 5.56

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the SWAT 5.56

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the SWAT 5.56

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the SWAT 5.56

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the SWAT 5.56

Tsarkov 7.62

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62

Harvest – Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the Tskarkov 7.62

Desert Sunset – Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the Tskarkov 7.62

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Tskarkov 7.62

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Tskarkov 7.62

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Tskarkov 7.62

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Tskarkov 7.62

AEK-973

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the AEK-973

Voidflame – Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the AEK-973

Blood Moon – Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped to the AEK-973

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the AEK-973

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the AEK-973

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the AEK-973

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the AEK-973

DM-10

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the DM-10

Furybloom – Get 5 Critical Kills Rapidly 5 times with the DM-10

Manta – Get 300 Eliminations with the DM-10 at Rare Rarity or higher

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the DM-10

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the DM-10

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the DM-10

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the DM-10

Sniper Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Sniper Rifles require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each Sniper Rifle’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

LW3A1 Frostline

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline

Strata – Get 300 Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline at Rare Rarity or higher

Eventide – Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the LW3A1 Frostline

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the LW3A1 Frostline

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline

SVD

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the SVD

Cartridge – Get 300 Eliminations with the SVD while it’s Pack-A-Punched

Integration – Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the SVD

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the SVD

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the SVD

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the SVD

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the SVD

LR 7.62

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the LR.762

Foxglove – Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the LR.762

Overcast – Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the LR.762

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the LR.762

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the LR.762

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the LR.762

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the LR.762

Pistol Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Pistols require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

9mm PM

Purple Tiger – 2,000 Critical Kills with the 9mm PM

Yottabyte – Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the 9mm PM

Red Ring – Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the 9mm PM

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the 9mm PM

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the 9mm PM

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the 9mm PM

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the 9mm PM

Grekhova

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Grekhova

Hi-Fi – Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Grekhova

Ceres – Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Grekhova

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Grekhova

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Grekhova

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Grekhova

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Grekhova

GS45

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the GS45

Velvetvine – Get 300 Elimintions with the GS45 at Rare Rarity or higher

Siamese – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the GS45

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the GS45

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the GS45

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the GS45

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the GS45

Stryder .22

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Stryder .22

Wavy – Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the Stryder .22

Condem – Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the Stryder .22

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Stryder .22

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Stryder .22

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Stryder .22

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Stryder .22

Launcher Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Launchers require players to get kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

CIGMA 2B

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Kills with the CIGMA 2B

CBRNE – Get 300 Eliminations with the CIGMA 2B while it’s Pack-A-Punched

Technique – Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the CIGMA 2B

Mystic Gold – Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times with the CIGMA 2B

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the CIGMA 2B

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the CIGMA 2B

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the CIGMA 2B

HE-1

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Kills with the HE-1

Decrypt – Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the HE-1

Renewed – Get 300 Eliminations with the HE-1 at Rare Rarity or higher

Mystic Gold – Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times with the HE-1

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the HE-1

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the HE-1

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the HE-1

Melee Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies

Melee Weapons require players to get kills and then complete each weapon’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:

Knife

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Kills with the Knife

Dying Bloom – Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the Knife

Vacation Leopard – Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the Knife

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Knife

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Knife

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Knife

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Knife

Baseball Bat

Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Kills with the Baseball Bat

Banished – Get 300 Eliminations with the Baseball Bat are Rare Rarity or higher

Contort – Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the Baseball Bat

Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Baseball Bat

Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Baseball Bat

Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Baseball Bat

Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Baseball Bat

And those are all the Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

