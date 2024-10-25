All Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies

The camo grind is always a massive part of the annual Call Of Duty experience, and Black Ops 6 Zombies is keeping the trend going. Here’s every Camo Challenge in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
How To Unlock Mastery Camos in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Camo progression is a bit different in Black Ops 6 than in recent Call Of Duty titles. It blends the classic headshot-based Camo grind from the Xbox 360 era with the Base Camo system from this gen’s Modern Warfare 2 and Modern Warfare 3.
In Zombies, players will need to reach certain critical kill milestones with weapons – the amount of which varies for every weapon class – to progress through nine “Military Camos.” These must be re-unlocked for every weapon. That will then unlock the Special Camo challenges, which are unique to each weapon but can be used on any other with all Military Camos complete once unlocked. The two Special Camos can be unlocked in any order for each weapon. After completing them, players will have access to the first Mastery Camo challenge, which will then unlock Mystic Gold for weapons in Zombies.
Players will need to complete the Mystic Gold challenges for a certain amount of weapons in every class to unlock the Opal Camo Challenges. Then, the Opal Camo Challenge will need to be completed for 33 Weapons. This will then unlock the Afterlife Camo Challenges and the final set of Camo Challenges to earn the Nebula Camo. Do note that Mastery Camos are not universal and can only be used on weapons where they’ve been unlocked.
With that out of the way, here are the specific Camo Challenges for every weapon in Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Assault Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Assault Rifles require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each Assault Rifle’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
XM4
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the XM4
- Liquify – Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst Equipped to the XM4
- Mainframe – Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the XM4
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the XM4
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the XM4
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the XM4
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the XM4
AK74
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the AK-74
- Chlorine – Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the AK-74
- Haunted – Get 300 Eliminations with the AK-74 while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the AK-74
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the AK-74
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the AK-74
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the AK-74
AMES 85
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the AMES 85
- Hyperion – Get 300 Eliminations with the AMES 85 at Rare Rarity or higher
- Graveyard- Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the AMES 85
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the AMES 85
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the AMES 85
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the AMES 85
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the AMES 85
GPR 91
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the GPR 91
- Night Stalker – Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the GPR 91
- Frostblossom – Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the GPR 91
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the GPR 91
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the GPR 91
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the GPR 91
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the GPR 91
Model L
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Model L
- Ghost Blossom – Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the Model L
- Walnut – Get 5 Critical Kills Rapidly 15 Times with the Model L
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Model L
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Model L
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Model L
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Model L
Goblin MK 2
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Goblin Mk2
- Astral Plane – Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Goblin Mk2
- Blood Scent – Get 5 Critical Kills Rapidly 15 Times with the Goblin Mk2
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Goblin Mk2
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Goblin Mk2
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Goblin Mk2
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Goblin Mk2
AS VAL
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the AS VAL
- Malachite Steppes – Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the AS VAL
- Mountain Goat – Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the AS VAL
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the AS VAL
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the AS VAL
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the AS VAL
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the AS VAL
SMG Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
SMGs require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
C9
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the C9
- Infrared – Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the C9
- Lynx – Get 300 Eliminations with the C9 while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the C9
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the C9
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the C9
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the C9
KSV
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the KSV
- Phoenix – Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the KSV
- Throttle – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the KSV
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the KSV
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the KSV
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the KSV
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the KSV
Tanto .22
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Tanto .22
- Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Tanto .22
- Get 300 Eliminations with the Tanto .22 while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Tanto .22
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Tanto .22
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Tanto .22
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Tanto .22
PP-919
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the PP-919
- Solvent – Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the PP-919
- Stalking Shadow – Get 10 Without Reloading 15 times with the PP-919
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the PP-919
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the PP-919
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the PP-919
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the PP-919
Jackal PDW
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Plunge – Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped to the Jackal PDW
- Distress – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the Jackal PDW
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Jackal PDW
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Jackal PDW
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Jackal PDW
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Jackal PDW
Kompakt 92
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Tequila Sunrise – Get 300 Eliminations with the Kompakt 92 at Rare Rarity of Higher
- Voidthorn – Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the Kompakt 92
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Kompakt 92
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Kompakt 92
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Kompakt 92
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Kompakt 92
Shotgun Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Shotguns require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
Marine SP
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Marine SP
- Strawberry Mint – Get 300 Eliminations with the Marine SP at Rare Rarity or higher
- Peel Out – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the Marine SP
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Marine SP
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Marine SP
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Marine SP
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Marine SP
ASG-89
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the ASG-89
- Dream Eater – Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the ASG-89
- Coin-Op – Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the ASG-89
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the ASG-89
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the ASG-89
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the ASG-89
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the ASG-89
LMG Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
LMGs require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
PU-21
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the PU-21
- Vivid – Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the PU-21
- Justice – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the PU-21
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the PU-21
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the PU-21
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the PU-21
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the PU-21
XMG
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the XMG
- Hiss – Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the XMG
- Acid Slide – Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the XMG
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the XMG
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the XMG
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the XMG
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the XMG
GPMG-7
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the GPMG-7
- Impressionist – Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the GPMG-7
- Other World – Get 10 Kills without reloading 15 times with the GPMG-7
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the GPMG-7
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the GPMG-7
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the GPMG-7
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the GPMG-7
Marksman Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Marksman Rifles require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
SWAT 5.56
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the SWAT 5.56
- Hyperspace – Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the SWAT 5.56
- Wrangler – Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the SWAT 5.56
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the SWAT 5.56
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the SWAT 5.56
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the SWAT 5.56
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the SWAT 5.56
Tsarkov 7.62
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Tsarkov 7.62
- Harvest – Kill 100 enemies affected by your Tactical Equipment with the Tskarkov 7.62
- Desert Sunset – Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the Tskarkov 7.62
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Tskarkov 7.62
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Tskarkov 7.62
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Tskarkov 7.62
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Tskarkov 7.62
AEK-973
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the AEK-973
- Voidflame – Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the AEK-973
- Blood Moon – Get 300 Eliminations with Napalm Burst equipped to the AEK-973
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the AEK-973
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the AEK-973
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the AEK-973
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the AEK-973
DM-10
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the DM-10
- Furybloom – Get 5 Critical Kills Rapidly 5 times with the DM-10
- Manta – Get 300 Eliminations with the DM-10 at Rare Rarity or higher
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the DM-10
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the DM-10
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the DM-10
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the DM-10
Sniper Rifle Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Sniper Rifles require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each Sniper Rifle’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
LW3A1 Frostline
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Strata – Get 300 Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline at Rare Rarity or higher
- Eventide – Get 30 Parasite Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the LW3A1 Frostline
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the LW3A1 Frostline
SVD
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the SVD
- Cartridge – Get 300 Eliminations with the SVD while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Integration – Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the SVD
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the SVD
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the SVD
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the SVD
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the SVD
LR 7.62
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the LR.762
- Foxglove – Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the LR.762
- Overcast – Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the LR.762
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the LR.762
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the LR.762
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the LR.762
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the LR.762
Pistol Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Pistols require players to get Critical Kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
9mm PM
- Purple Tiger – 2,000 Critical Kills with the 9mm PM
- Yottabyte – Get 300 Eliminations with Cryo Freeze equipped to the 9mm PM
- Red Ring – Get 300 Eliminations with Dead Wire equipped to the 9mm PM
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the 9mm PM
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the 9mm PM
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the 9mm PM
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the 9mm PM
Grekhova
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Grekhova
- Hi-Fi – Get 10 Mangler Eliminations with the Grekhova
- Ceres – Get 5 Critical Kills rapidly 15 times with the Grekhova
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Grekhova
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Grekhova
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Grekhova
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Grekhova
GS45
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the GS45
- Velvetvine – Get 300 Elimintions with the GS45 at Rare Rarity or higher
- Siamese – Get 300 Hipfire Kills with the GS45
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the GS45
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the GS45
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the GS45
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the GS45
Stryder .22
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Critical Kills with the Stryder .22
- Wavy – Get 300 Point Blank Kills with the Stryder .22
- Condem – Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the Stryder .22
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Stryder .22
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Stryder .22
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Stryder .22
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Stryder .22
Launcher Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Launchers require players to get kills and then complete each gun’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
CIGMA 2B
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Kills with the CIGMA 2B
- CBRNE – Get 300 Eliminations with the CIGMA 2B while it’s Pack-A-Punched
- Technique – Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the CIGMA 2B
- Mystic Gold – Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times with the CIGMA 2B
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the CIGMA 2B
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the CIGMA 2B
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the CIGMA 2B
HE-1
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Kills with the HE-1
- Decrypt – Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the HE-1
- Renewed – Get 300 Eliminations with the HE-1 at Rare Rarity or higher
- Mystic Gold – Get 3 Kills in a single shot 15 times with the HE-1
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the HE-1
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the HE-1
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the HE-1
Melee Camo Challenges in Black Ops 6 Zombies
Melee Weapons require players to get kills and then complete each weapon’s two Special Camo Challenges and Mastery Camo Challenges, which are as follows:
Knife
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Kills with the Knife
- Dying Bloom – Get 300 Eliminations with Brain Rot equipped to the Knife
- Vacation Leopard – Get 75 Armored Zombie Eliminations with the Knife
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Knife
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Knife
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Knife
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Knife
Baseball Bat
- Purple Tiger – Get 2,000 Kills with the Baseball Bat
- Banished – Get 300 Eliminations with the Baseball Bat are Rare Rarity or higher
- Contort – Get 30 Vermin Eliminations with the Baseball Bat
- Mystic Gold – Get 10 Kills rapidly 15 times with the Baseball Bat
- Opal – Get 30 Special Zombie Eliminations with the Baseball Bat
- Afterlife – Get 20 or more consecutive Kills 10 times without taking damage with the Baseball Bat
- Nebula – Get 10 Elite Zombie Eliminations with the Baseball Bat
And those are all the Camo Challenges in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 Zombies.
Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.
Published: Oct 25, 2024 03:58 pm