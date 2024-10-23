All Prestige Icons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & What They Mean

There’s nothing more terrifying than entering a lobby and seeing a dozen players with Prestige Icons. Once the fear disappears, though, there’s a sense of jealousy. So, for those who want to know more about Prestige Icons in Black Ops 6, here’s all of them and what they mean.

Every Prestige Icon in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 & When They Unlock

The fun part about Black Ops 6‘s Prestige Icons is that they all have a connection to previous games in the series. They’re not all obvious at first, so here’s a breakdown of each one and the story behind them:

Prestige 1 Icon Features a zombie from Call of Duty: World at War, the first game to have the now-iconic Zombies mode.

Prestige 2 Icon A reference to the Death Cards found in World at War‘s story.

Prestige 3 Icon Art from the cover of Call of Duty: Black Ops.

Prestige 4 Icon A reference to the Nuketown map from Black Ops Multiplayer.

Prestige 5 Icon A callback to the logo for Call of Duty: Black Ops 2.

Prestige 6 Icon An image of the bus driver from Black Ops 2 Zombies’ Tranzit map.

Prestige 7 Icon An image of the Reaper from Call of Duty: Black Ops 3.

Prestige 8 Icon A reference to the Frozen Forest from Black Ops 3 Zombies.

Prestige 9 Icon A reference to Blackout from Call of Duty: Black Ops 4.

Prestige 10 Icon An image of Adler from Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War.



How To Get Legacy Prestige Icons in Black Ops 6

While getting those ten icons seems like enough work, Black Ops 6 has one other surprise for players who like to change their Icons. Reaching Prestige Master Level 100 will provide access to Legacy Prestige Icons from previous Call of Duty games. New icons will unlock every 100 levels, making the options feel endless.

Equipping one of the Legacy Prestige Icons will also change how Prestige Master status appears while in the lobby and a match. In a game full of ways to prove dominance, it’s hard to find a better one than that.

And those are all the Prestige Icons in Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 and what they mean.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 will be available on October 25 on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC.

