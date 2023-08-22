Best Rogue Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

If you’ve chosen to play as a Rogue in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ve made a great choice. These devious and stealthy characters play very well in the game and can put out some awesome damage. They’re a popular choice in Dungeons & Dragons for a reason! As you’re leveling up, you’ll come across a bunch of feats to choose from, and there are some that you should definitely consider as a Rogue. So, let’s go over the best 5 feats for the Rogue to help you decide what to go with while playing Baldur’s Gate 3.

Top 5 Feats for the Rogue in BG3

5) Tough

While most Rogues will prefer to not get hit at all, it’s very tough to avoid taking damage in Baldur’s Gate 3. No matter how sneaky you are, you’re bound to eventually flop on a roll or get hit by something with a big AOE. Given how much damage Rogues can deal, you’ll want to make sure yours stays alive to have the best shot at winning battles. Tough isn’t necessary, but boy is it nice to have for your Rogue. You gain a ton of extra hit points that give you a lot more survivability. In fact, with the natural evasiveness of the Rogue you actually become quite difficult to take down.

4) Mobile

If you want a more hit-and-run-style Rogue, Mobile is an excellent choice. You can pop into range to stab the heck out of someone and then prance away without consequence. It also helps you to win ranged duels. You can snipe someone and then slip back out of their range.

3) Alert

Being Surprised is a mechanic you certainly want to avoid as a Rogue. Being ambushed could mean going down very quickly, especially if you don’t have something like the Tough feat to help you out. That’s where the Alert feat comes in, helping to keep your Rogue safer to maintain their valuable DPS. The bonus to initiative is really nice to have in general as well.

2) Dungeon Delver

There are an absolute ton of traps and locked doors and chests in Baldur’s Gate 3. Using the Dungeon Delver perk on your Rogue (who is already naturally good at dealing with those things) just makes life easier. You’ll be able to detect most traps before you run into them, disable them with ease, and get through most locks without breaking a sweat. It’s just a very nice quality-of-life feat for the Rogue outside of combat.

1) Crossbow Expert

Crossbow Expert is my favorite Rogue feat. If you’ve not tried out using a crossbow yet in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’re missing out. Get a good crossbow on your Rogue and take this feat for a truly devastating damage dealer. With Crossbow Expert you don’t have to worry about melee at all; you’ll be able to use your Crossbow’s sneak attack at close range. Your sneak attacks will also deal more damage at all ranges than ever. Plus, it feels pretty badass and on theme to be a crossbow-wielding Rogue.

That’s it for the best feats to make your Baldur’s Gate 3 Rogue into a beast capable of dealing as much damage as they can absorb (which is quite a lot). If you have a different loadout, I’d be happy to hear it. And in the meantime, if you’re looking for more tips on how to improve your odds of survival in the game, check out our full range of guides.