Best Wizard Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Wizard is one hell of a class in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s got some amazing versatility in how you can specialize your build and create a powerful character. The class is well-loved for its ability to become a Necromancer and is often used in multi-classing set-ups. As you’re leveling up your Wizard, you’ll have to take feats in to consideration. These can help you in specializing your build quite a bit! In this guide we’ll be taking a look at five of the best feats to consider while leveling your Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Top 5 Wizard Feats in BG3

5 – Tough

The Wizard class in Baldur’s Gate 3 is all about casting lots of powerful spells. This often leaves them quite vulnerable and squishy. Taking a feat like Tough can really help beef them up and give them better survivability in combat. The extra two max hit points for every level really adds up over time and gives Wizards the ability to take a hit in battle.

4 – Elemental Adept

Elemental Adept is a cool feat for the Wizard in Baldur’s Gate 3. No doubt you’ll have a wide range of spells at your disposal. If you wanted to specialize though, you should take this feat and then focus on the elemental type your chose for your spells. Having spells that can ignore resistance to the type of damage you chose is huge! It means you’ll be effective against pretty much any enemy with that type of spell. You also won’t be able to roll a one when casting with that type of spell, so no critical failures which is very nice!

3 – Magic Initiate

Magic Initiate is a feat that can add a really nice extra layer of spells for the Wizard to work with. The class loves casting and this feat gives you a wider range of Cantrips and Spells from another class to make use of. Just be aware that these spells will be limited to level 1 and tied to a certain stat like Wisdom for the Druid spells. Wizards scale with Intelligence, so unless you have a decent secondary stat like Wisdom, you won’t be able to make good use of these.

2 – Resilient

With Resilient you gain a point in the Ability of your choice which is always beneficial. The big thing with this trait though is the +1 that you get to that Ability’s saving throw. This can be a huge benefit for the Wizard to keep you up and running and in the fight.

1 – War Caster

Similar to Resilient, this feat is all about saving throws. This time, however, it’s focused on saving throws to allow you to main concentration on your spells. Most of your powerful spells are all tied to concentration. This feat allows you to keep those spells going for longer without being interrupted. If you break concentration you lose out on the spell slot you spent on casting that spell. So it’s quite a big boost to damage or utility output to be able to keep your concentration going. You also get a nice little bonus of a reaction cast of Shocking Grasp when an enemy moves out of melee range from you.

Those are the top five feats you should consider picking up for the Wizard class in Baldur’s Gate 3. There are a lot of good feats but these work best to elevate how well the Wizard plays overall!

