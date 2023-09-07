Best Druid Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Druids truly are a spectacular class to play in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s very fun to be able to have a variety of shapeshifting forms as well as a whole host of excellent spells at your disposal. You can make your Druid even better by selecting a bunch of complementary feats as you level up. In this guide we’ll be covering five of the best Druid feats in BG3.

Best Druid Feats in BG3

5 – Lucky

With the Lucky feat you get three luck rolls to use per long rest. You’ll be able to use these rolls on attacks, saving throws or any other ability check. This feat will always be useful, and really helps you out of some tough situations when you really need a roll to succeed.

4 – Alert

With Alert, you gain a +5 to Initiative and can’t be surprised. Plus, this extra roll to Initiative is very valuable for the Druid. You already have excellent spell range and control spells that you can use to tie up enemies, and with this feat you’ll be able to get off spells that can turn the tide of the battle before anyone else can make a move.

3 – Magic Initiate: Cleric

It’s always nice to have options and this feat provides some excellent extra Cleric spells. Having a Druid who can better combat the undead or buff team members is always welcome.

2 – Resilient

Improving saving throws is always a good idea, and with Resilient, you can boost your Constitution saving throws. This is not only great for allowing your Druid to better survive Constitution-based attacks, but it also improves concentration. Being able to pass concentration checks is important for allowing your Druid to maintain their use of the strongest spells.

1 – War Caster

Like the Resilient feat, War Caster helps improve concentration for your Druid. There are some very powerful spells and abilities you can use as a Druid that can be interrupted if you break concentration. This trait makes it more likely that you’ll be able to maintain concentration by giving you advantage. That way you’ll be able to avoid wasting any of your valuable spell casts. You’ll also gain an extra opportunity attack, as enemies that move past you can have Shocking Grasp cast on them for some nice extra damage.

Those are five of the best feats you can use with the Druid class in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re busy leveling up a Druid in your current playthrough, you should definitely consider these feats to make them even more powerful. And for more class tips, check out the Best Warlock Feats in BG3.