Best Monk Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Monk is an interesting class in Baldur’s Gate 3. In Dungeons & Dragons, they’ve been a relatively average class, with some difficulty around playing and building them. But in Baldur’s Gate 3, I’m happy to report that they’re actually quite strong if you build them right. They have powerful multi-class potential and even something like an unarmed fists of fury build can do a ton of damage. Regardless of the path you go down, you’ll want to choose some strong feats to supplement your Monk build. In this guide we’ll be covering five of the best feats you should consider while leveling up your Monk in Baldur’s Gate 3.

Best Monk Feats in BG3

5 – Tough

Your max HP increases by 2 for every level that you gain. This adds some real meat onto your Monk bones that can be otherwise hard to achieve with the ability point split needed for the class. With Monks attacks scaling with Dexterity, and their spells scaling with Wisdom, you won’t always have as many points as you’d like in Constitution. This can be an issue, as Monks are typically melee fighters, so they’ll need to be taking a fair bit of damage. This feat really comes in clutch for the Monk, especially if you’re feeling they’re lacking durability early on.

4 – Lucky

Lucky is such a good and versatile feat, and it works nicely with the Monk. You’ll have a lot of rolls that you’ll be making as this class thanks to your broad stat distribution. So having Lucky to give you some extra rolls to cover some bad rolls every long rest will be very valuable.

3 – Skilled

Monks are incredibly useful outside of combat thanks to their high Dexterity and Wisdom. You can make them even more useful by taking Skilled and having them boost up even more skills to gain better rolls, which adds more flexibility to your team.

2 – Sentinel

Sentinel is a very strong feat and works very well with the Monk class. You’ll gain a reaction to make an attack against an enemy attacking an ally within melee range of you. You also gain advantage on opportunity attacks, and when you hit an enemy with an opportunity, they can no longer move for that turn. As long as you have one other melee character to use alongside the Monk, this will be a strong feat to run.

1 – Mobile

I love Mobile as a feat on the Monk. It really turns the class into a highly mobile unit with the ability to strike and enemy and then reposition without repercussion. Having difficult terrain not slow you down or enemies not able to opportunity attack you when you move away as long as you punch them in the face first is awesome.

Those the the five best feats you should consider trying out with the Monk class in Baldur’s Gate 3. The Monk really benefits nicely from feats and they can be incredibly useful in supplementing your build!

If you’re looking for more guides, check out our article on the best races and ability scores for Monks in Baldur’s Gate 3 and how to complete the Self-Same Trial.