Like many RPGs, the enormously popular Baldur’s Gate 3 has features various classes, complete with unique abilities and strengths. However, rather than being pigeonholed to a single class, Baldur’s Gate 3 lets players create multiclass builds for their characters.

Recommended Videos

Multiclass builds let players level up secondary character classes to grant even more versatility in the skills and talents they can draw from. With this approach, gameplay becomes broader and deeper, instead of strictly relegating classes like fighters, wizards, and rogues to carry out their usual prescribed duties. Here are the best multiclass builds in Baldur’s Gate 3 for those looking to expand on their characters’ abilities to make them a much more well-rounded adventurer in the game.

Best Multiclass Builds in BG3

Bard/Rogue

A Bard announces himself

Bard/Rogues rely on charisma and stealth to get what they want, with a number of the lethal weapons and skills that come with Rogues and spells and charisma skill checks the Bard is known for. In creating this multiclass build, players should put eight levels into the Bard skill tree and four levels into the Rogue for the most effective combination. The trade-off is that this means that the character will not get access to the Rogue’s Reliable talent, a passive skill Rogues gain at Level 11.

Bard/Rogue multiclass builds tend to work better at range in Baldur’s Gate 3, taking advantage of the Sharpshooter feat and its damage boost while avoiding the accuracy penalty normally associated with it. This combination should also invest in the College of Lore Bard subclass, which will negatively affect enemies’ competencies with penalty checks and grant access to non-Bard spells. An alternative is investing Bard points in the College of Valor, boosting combat proficiency for the entire party.

Barbarian/Fighter

The Barbarian stands ready

This multiclass build is for players who love to be in the thick of combat and is among the easiest to create and use effectively. In creating this build, players should consider placing nine levels into the Barbarian class and three into the Fighter, to maximize the benefits from each. The higher leveling into the Barbarian grants a boost in health and damage resistance while the Fighter brings variety in fighting styles and weapon mastery, effectively turning the character into an unstoppable killing machine.

Specifically, the nine levels into the Barbarian class grants the passive ability Brutal Critical, offering an extra damage dice roll for successful critical hits. The Fighter class levels should go into the Champion subclass, which perfectly complements this ability with its increased chance of landing a critical hit. With its higher damage output, increased likelihood of landing critical hits, and buffed-up build, this multiclass character is an especially deadly combination.

Paladin/Warlock

A Paladin glares

The Paladin/Warlock multiclass build is for players who prefer to fight their enemies up close and personally, but with enough tricks up their sleeve to also be formidable at a distance. In building this multiclass, players should put nine levels into the Paladin class and three into the Warlock. Though this balance prevents the character from accessing the more powerful Warlock spells, multiclass builds are all about using combinations to complement natural talents and skills and this is no different.

Those three Warlock levels grants the character Pact of the Blade, which significantly enhances the weapon’s abilities. Players should invest in the Fiend Warlock subclass as it allows players to gain health from damage inflicted on their enemies, which will benefit combat as a Paladin. Paladin points should be put in either the Vengeance subclass to boost damage output or the Ancients subclass if players are looking to have the character also act as a healer.

Ranger/Rogue

Ranger stands ready

While Rogues are capable of attacking enemies at a distance, it normally isn’t their ideal way to engage in combat, making a multiclass build with the Ranger class key. Players should start by placing their first five levels into the Rogue class before adding their final seven levels into the Ranger. More specifically, players should invest in the Rogue’s Assassin subclass and the Ranger’s Gloom Stalker subclass, to make them especially lethal.

The Assassin subclass will grant characters a sizable damage boost while the Gloom Stalker offers more advanced movement, beautifully complementing each other. With this build in place, players can land devastating sneak attacks to gain an early advantage in battle. The combination also makes the character deadly in either melee or ranged combat, giving them a more varied combat role.

Sorcerer/Warlock

The Sorcerer stares inquisitively

Just as a Barbarian/Fighter multiclass build is ideal for those looking to engage in melee combat, the Sorcerer/Warlock build is perfect for those looking to focus on magic. The first two levels should be placed into the Warlock class, while the remaining ten levels should all be placed into the Sorcerer. This build grants players access to the Warlock’s powerful Eldritch Blast while leaning heavily into the Sorcerer’s ability to cycle points for more spell slots.

Both the Sorcerer and Warlock rely on charisma and this will increase the damage output for the Eldritch Blast as the character levels up. Having the Warlock as a base gives the character more health and armor class than they would have exclusively as a sorcerer, as a nice defensive boost. Players constructing this multiclass build should consider investing into the Storm Sorcery subclass for electric damage boosts.