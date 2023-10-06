Best Fighter Maneuvers in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The best Fighter maneuvers in Baldur’s Gate 3 are going to help you take your Fighter from a blunt instrument into something a little fancier. Maybe like a glitter-covered club or something. A lot of people generally rely on the melee classes to be a bit more straightforward. After all, hitting something really hard is easy to understand, and it’s effective too, so branching out away from that can be scary.

However, whether it’s because you’re pushing Lae’Zel into a Battle Master subclass, or any other Fighter on your team, there is a way to make them a bit more robust. That way, in the Battle Master’s case, is by unlocking maneuvers. These are basically special moves the class has access too that can have a wide range of effects. You’ll want to pick the best ones though, because while they do all have uses, it’s generally best to take the best Fighter maneuvers in Baldur’s Gate 3. That’s just common sense.

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 – Zero Punctuation

Best Fighter Maneuvers in Baldur’s Gate 3

There are fourteen Battle Master maneuvers in Baldur’s Gate 3, and you get to choose seven if you stick with Fighter throughout your levels. You gain three when you hit level three, then two at both seven and 11. While there are a lot of good options, if we were to pick the five we’d recommend the most, it would be Menacing Attack, Riposte, Disarming Attack, Pushing Attack, and Sweeping Attack. You can choose whichever ones you want for your final two, because we want you to have fun and not have to listen to other people all the time.

Menacing Attack allows you to deal extra damage with your attack, but also gives a chance to frighten the target, which gives them disadvantage on ability checks and attack rolls, and stops them moving. Riposte is a reaction that allows you to react with a strong attack that deals extra damage if an enemy misses you with a melee strike.

Disarming Strike is exactly what it sounds like. Not only does it do a little extra damage, but it also has a chance to force the enemy hit by the attack to drop the weapons they’re holding. This is huge in battles where there are tough melee fighters on the other side. Pushing Attack deals extra damage and also possibly pushes the target, which is always nice near cliffs, and Sweeping attack can hit a group, which is great if you’ve got a way to get enemies together.

Those are our picks for the best Fighter maneuvers in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re looking for more on the game, check out our picks for the best feats for Fighters in BG3.