Best Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

The Fighter is an interesting and versatile class in Baldur’s Gate 3. You can build them for melee and/or ranged combat, giving you a lot of flexibility in just how you want to use one. If you’re looking to roll a Fighter in Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll want to be careful with what feats you choose to make the best possible version of the class possible, so here are our picks for the top five.

Top 5 Fighter Feats in Baldur’s Gate 3

5 – Shield Master

As a Fighter, you’ll often be in the thick of the combat. Having a shield alongside the Shield Master feat will really help your survivability. A +2 to Dexterity saving throws and a reaction to reduce spell damage taken is really nice. Take this feat if you want to go for a sword and board playstyle!

4 – Sentinel

I love the Sentinel feat in Baldur’s Gate 3. It’s very useful in allowing you to better protect your squishy characters. As long as you have good positioning with your characters you can trigger the Sentinel reaction attack quite often. It, of course, only works for melee enemies, but there are certainly no lack of them around! The icing on the cake is the advantage on opportunity attacks that you gain with this feat plus the immobilization effect. It’s very useful for locking down enemies and will come in handy all the time.

3 – Crossbow Expert

You don’t need to limit your Fighter to being just a melee character. They can be quite good at ranged combat. If you do go down that route, nothing is better than a good crossbow, and the Crossbow Expert feat in Baldur’s Gate 3 as a combo. You can still be up close and personal but choose to make attacks with your crossbow without worrying about disadvantage. Gaping Wounds is also quite a nice DoT effect and having that last twice as long is stronger against meatier enemies like bosses.

2 – Polearm Master

Polearm Master is a feat that you can combine with Sentinel for a true match made in heaven. This feat gives you a bonus action with your Polearm, which is fine, but the real one you want this for is the extra opportunity attack when an enemy moves in to range. Polearms have one of the largest melee ranges of any weapon, so it’s very easy to trigger this. Combine this with Sentinel for advantage on opportunity attacks and immobilization effect and you’ve got yourself one heck of a combo!

1 – Great Weapon Master

Nothing hits quite as hard as a melee character rocking Great Weapon Master as a feat in Baldur’s Gate 3. Landing a critical strike or killing and enemy with your melee attacks gives you a bonus action to make another attack. This in itself is powerful and can result in a much higher damage output for your Fighter. The second part is just as amazing, though. For a mere -5 to your Attack roll. which you can compensate for through gear or buffs, you get an extra 10 damage per attack. If you’re hitting twice in a turn, that’s a potential extra 20 damage you’re dealing, which is just so powerful.

Those are the top 5 feats for the Fighter class in Baldur’s Gate 3. Any of these feats are an excellent pick up and can drastically improve the way your Fighter plays!

