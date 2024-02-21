How to Solve the Counting House Vault Puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3

One of the more involved missions in the final Act of Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3) is opening the Counting House Vault in the Lower City to help Jaheira. Players will have to speak to several key figures and obtain several codes to solve the overarching puzzle.

The quest plays out like something of a bank heist, as players use a variety of methods (either by stealth or guile) to obtain the codes to unlock the Counting House’s highly protected vault. The Counting House heist is part of Jaheira’s The High Harper Quest in Act III of BG3, with the vault holding someone from Jaheira’s past. Here’s how to solve the Counting House vault puzzle and complete this portion of the wider quest.

How to Get a Vault Pass in BG3

First, head to the Counting House near the southern end of the Lower City in BG3 and speak with Head Clerk Meadhoney, progressing through using either persuasion, intimidation, or deception checks to gain a vault access pass. However, to enter the magically protected vault, players need to find codes in the Head Banker’s Office on the second floor. If you want to get to the office while avoiding fighting the guards, there are a variety of different strategies you can employ.

As this quest relates to Jaheira, if she (or any other druid in the party) has unlocked the ability to transform into a cat, she can enter pipes in a storage room on the lower level near the Counting House Vault entrance. These pipes will lead directly to the Head Banker’s Office on the second floor. Alternatively, players can use invisibility spells to sneak past the guards, obtain the code from the book, which is 1-3-5-6, referring to the year cited in the text, and fast travel back to the Lower City to avoid encountering the guards on the way back out.

Outside the magical vault at the end of the corridor downstairs, have your party members stand on the floor titles for 1-3-5-6 that are directly in front of the vault. Make sure to avoid the other titles. This sequence will unlock the vault, revealing Jaheira’s friend Minsc inside, unfortunately, with some Bhaalspawn cultists. The fight itself shouldn’t be too challenging at this point, though be warned that the cultists have a tendency to cast Sanctuary, protecting them from attacks until they act.

For his part, Minsc will be encountered again later in Act III. For now, you’re able to loot the contents of the Counting House Vault in the aftermath of the battle, bringing this BG3 quest to a close.