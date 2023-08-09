While playing Baldur’s Gate 3, you’ll discover a wealth of apparel, from jerkins through to full armor sets. But what if the item of clothing you’ve just picked up clashes with your color scheme? Your necromancer’s color is clearly chartreuse, so just what the heck are you supposed to do with a violet outfit? Luckily, there’s a way around this. If you’re wondering how to dye armor in Baldur’s Gate 3, here’s the answer.

Here’s How to Dye Items in BG3

To change the color of an item of clothing or armor, a jerkin for example, you’ll first need to find or purchase some dye. The first place to purchase dye is in the Emerald Grove area from a shopkeeper called Arron.

As you progress through the game you’ll discover other dyes, but Arron has a decent selection to start you off. You’ll need one pot of dye for each clothing item, and once you’ve dyed an item the dye pot is used up. Fortunately, Aaron sells dye in batches.

Once you’ve got your dye, go into your inventory and select it. You’ll then have the option to combine it with an item of clothing. Select the item, combine them, and it’ll be dyed a different color.

So, it’s a fairly simple, straightforward process, as long as you can track down all the dyes you want or need to make your outfit shine. That’s all there is to know about how to dye armor and other clothing items in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you’re looking for more tips to help you navigate the huge range of features in the game, make sure to take a look through our archives.