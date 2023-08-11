How to Make Elixir of Arcane Cultivation in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

Elixirs are a huge boon in Baldur’s Gate 3. They grant some really nice effects and last until you take your next long rest. That means you could pop one and go through several battles, and you’d still be buffed by it. One of the best elixirs for any spell caster in the game is the Elixir of Arcane Cultivation. This beauty will provide you with an additional level 1 Spell Slot, or a level 2 Spell Slot if you craft the Greater version. Lets take a look at what you need to brew these spell capacity increasing elixirs.

How to Make the Elixir of Arcane Cultivation in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3)

First things first, you’ll need to find yourself some Weavemoss. It’s a bright purple moss, and can be quite difficult to find. If you have the ability to dig up dirt mounds, it can sometimes be found in those. Otherwise you’ll have to keep your eye out for it throughout your adventure. Once you do find some Weavemoss, you’ll want to open your bag, click on the Alchemy and extract the Weavemoss. This will unlock the crafting recipe for the Elixir of Arcane Cultivation. To craft it you’ll then need a Vitriol of Weavemoss, which is a paste you can craft with 3x Weavemoss. This then needs to be combined with any Sublimate to get the final product.

It can be tricky to find the right ingredients, just make sure you’re looting everything that isn’t junk gear. You should also make use of the highlighting feature to find nearby plants. These frequently used in Alchemy and it only takes a second to stop and grab some when you’re passing by.

That’s how you can craft the Elixir of Arcane Cultivation in Baldur’s Gate 3. If you can find the right ingredients, it’s one hell of a good elixir that any spell caster would love to have.

