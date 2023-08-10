Do Elixirs Have Permanent Buffs in Baldur’s Gate 3 Answered (BG3)

Making use of all the various items you have in Baldur’s Gate 3 is one of the best ways to ensure you succeed throughout your playthrough. You have quite a large inventory and a ton of capacity, plus you can spread items out across your party for even more item-carrying capacity. So you’ll want to be looting as much as possible and keeping an eye out for useful equipment to wear and items to use. You should especially me mindful of Elixers in Baldur’s Gate 3 (BG3).

Sometimes enemies will drop them, while other times you’ll need to craft them yourself with materials you find. They have some excellent effects that can turn the tide of battle and they feel like they last forever… but do they?

Do Elixir’s Buff You Permanently in Baldur’s Gate (BG3)?

When you chug a nice Elixir and run around making use of its effects battle after battle, you start to wonder if it will ever wear off at all. Well unfortunately they do, but only after you’ve gone back to camp and taken a fully supplied long rest. This means you can use short rests, fight tons of battles, continue to explore, and the Elixir will stay active throughout all of it. Only when you’re completely worn out, running low on spells, and absolutely need to take a long rest will the Elixir effects finally disappear.

Technically they could be permanent if you never took a long rest. If you played a build that focused on weapons and not magic, you could pretty easily get away with not taking long rests and keeping Elixir effects going indefinitely.

While they aren’t permanent because they do disappear after a long rest, Elixirs in Baldur’s Gate 3 provide a huge advantage because of how long they can last at a time.

