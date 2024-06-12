Roblox Game Codes (June 2024)

Throughout the ever-expanding Roblox-verse, there are games aplenty. New games are made every day, especially those with redeemable codes. We compiled a list of many different games and organized them for your convenience. If you are looking for Roblox game codes for your favorite games or just need a new experience to play, this list is for you.
All Roblox Games Codes
All Tower Defense Games Codes
This is a sub-genre of strategy games where the player needs to defend their base from a wave of enemies. Use your wits and strategic skills to place units perfectly and stop the invaders.
- Roblox Anime Defenders
- Anime Last Stand
- Anime Champions Simulator
- All Star Tower Defense (ASTD)
- Skibidi Tower Defense
- Tower Defense Simulator
- Anime Crossover Defense
- Titan Tower Defense
- Anime Fortress
- Skibidi Defense 3.0
- Baththub Tower Defense
- Multiverse Defenders
- Tower Defense X
- Ultimate Tower Defense
- ST Blockade Battlefront
- Touhou Tower Assault
- Toilet Wars Tower Defense
- Toilet Verse Tower Defense
- Anime World Tower Defense
- Skibidi Warriors
- Zombie Defense
- Ultra Toilet Fight
- DARKDIVERS
All Clicker Games Codes
Enjoy a relaxing time with casual games where your main objective is to click—and that’s it! If you want games to grind casually, these are the perfect choice for you.
- Reborn As Swordsman
- Anime Fighters Simulator
- Planet Destroyers
- Roller Skate Racing
- Get Fat and Roll Race
- Push a Car
- Anime Odyssey Simulator
- Treasure Hunt Simulator
- Pull a Sword
- Animal Race
- Untitled Gym Game
- Gyatts Simulator
All Action RPG Games Codes
Combining the best elements of both action and role-playing games, these titles will have you fight, swing swords, and shoot—all while leveling up your character and getting bigger and better equipment and skills.
- Type Soul
- Attack on Titan Revolution
- Attack on Titan Evolution
- Project Mugetsu
- Demon Blade
- Roblox Monster Ghoul
- Demonfall
- King Legacy
- A Hero’s Destiny
- Roblox Kaizen
- A Universal Time
- Fruit Battlegrounds
- Jujutsu Chronicles
- Anime Spirits
- Grimoires Era
- Ro Ghoul
- Project Slayers
- Sakura Stand
- Second Piece
- +1 Blade Slayer
- Project Ghoul
- Project Baki 3
- One Fruit
- Blox Fruits
- Fabled Legacy
- Jujutsu Online
- Asura
- Ultra Unfair
- Anime Dungeon FIghter
- Roblox Your BIzare Adventure
- Untitled Attack on Titan
- Haze Piece
- Legends Re:Written
- Roblox is Unbreakable
- Grand Piece Online
- Roblox Cat Piece
- A One Piece Game
- Rock Fruit
- Project XL
- Shindo Life
- Dragon Ball Rage
- World of Stands
- Fruit Seas (formerly known as Demon Piece)
- Clover Retribution
- Elemental Dungeons
- Peroxide
- Roblox Karate
- Kingdom Conquerors
- Anime Souls Simulator
- Demon Slayer Burning Ashes
- Rogue Ninja
- Mighty Omega
- Reaper 2
- Bladers Rebirth
- Burning Ashes New Era
All Racing Games Codes
Compete against other players and be the first to cross the finish line. Whether you like races in cars, planes, on horses, or good old-fashioned running, Roblox has more than enough options.
- Drag Project
- Driving Empire
- Moto Trackday Project
- Drift Paradise
- Roblox Car Driving Indonesia
- Midnight Chasers: Highway Racing
- Midnight Racing Tokyo
- The Ride
- Project: No Hesi
All Simulator Games Codes
If you want to step in the shoes of CEOs, gangsters, restaurant employees, mad scientists, or just casual fishers, there are simulator games aplenty to show you what it’s like to live a life that’s different from yours.
- Jupiter Florida
- Emergency Hamburg
- Da Hood
- Greenville
- Emergency Response Liberty Country
- Southwest Florida
- Button Simulator Mania
- Roblox Fishing Simulator
- Ro-Bio Experiment
All UGC Games Codes
For players who want to showcase or earn user-generated content for their Robloxian, there are games just for such occasions.
All Tycoon Games Codes
This is a genre for the methodical and organized. Collect funds in order to build and manage your business/industry and showcase the efforts of your labor to everyone around.
- SCP Warfare Tycoon 2
- Jujutsu Tycoon
- Ultimate Home Tycoon
- Super Hero Tycoon
- Death Star Tycoon
- Demon Blade Tycoon
- Bitcoin Miner
- Prove Dad Wrong By Making Phones
- Car Dealership Tycoon
All Sports Games Codes
If you don’t want to leave the leisure and comfort of your home but still want to experience the beauty of sports and fitness, sports Roblox games were made with precisely that in mind.
- Basketball Legends
- Super League Soccer
- Highschool Hoops
- Real Futbol 24
- Striker Odyssey
- META Lock
- Blade Ball
- LOCKED
All RNG Games Codes
For everyone who likes to live life on the edge and enjoy games of chance where you can either lose everything or be the talk of the town with your rare items, these games are just for you.
All Battlegrounds Games Codes
The list below contains games where people talk with their fists—or any other equipment they use for combat. You just drop in and start blasting.
- Jujutsu Shenanigans
- Element Battles
- Shinobi Battlegrounds
- Car Crushers 2
- Slap Battles
- Slayer Battlegrounds
- Divine Duality
- Foblox
- Combat Warriors
- Tongue Battles
All Party Games Codes
If you have a group that just wants to have a good laugh, enjoy various types of games made for lighthearted fun with your friends.
- Be NPC or Die
- Murder Mystery 2
- Zyleak’s MM2
- Murder Time
- Survive the Killer
- Untitled Tag Game
- Skateboard Obby
If you didn’t see a game you’d like to see codes for, comment below. We update these articles every day. Just remember to bookmark your favorite game and check back here and there to find the newest codes. If you want to browse on your own for more guides and codes, check out our Roblox Guides section here on The Escapist.