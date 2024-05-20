Kingdom Conquerors Promo Image
Kingdom Conquerors Codes (May 2024)

Enemies will attack at any given moment and try to destroy your legacy. However, you can’t let them do that, right? Build your realm, add farmers, builders, and soldiers, and try to leave your mark in this game—all made easier with the latest Kingdom Conquerors codes.

All Kingdom Conquerors Codes List

Kingdom Conquerors Codes (Working)

  • ILoveCrates: Use for 8 Rare Citizens Crates (New)

Kingdom Conquerors Codes (Expired)

ManTheseCratesAreSoExpensive
OhMyVah
FreeDiamonds

How to Redeem Codes in Kingdom Conquerors

Redeeming Kingdom Conquerors codes is a quick and easy procedure if you follow our detailed instructions below:

How to redeem codes in Kingdom Conquerors
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Kingdom Conquerors in Roblox.
  2. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side or press X on your keyboard to open the Settings menu.
  3. Choose the Shop/Codes tab in the pop-up window.
  4. Scroll all the way down and insert a code from our list into the Enter Code text box.
  5. Hit the green Redeem button to grab freebies!

If you want to play other popular Roblox games with many freebies, visit our articles on Summoners War codes and World Roleplay codes as well!

