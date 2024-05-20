Kingdom Conquerors Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 20, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

Enemies will attack at any given moment and try to destroy your legacy. However, you can’t let them do that, right? Build your realm, add farmers, builders, and soldiers, and try to leave your mark in this game—all made easier with the latest Kingdom Conquerors codes.

All Kingdom Conquerors Codes List

Kingdom Conquerors Codes (Working)

ILoveCrates: Use for 8 Rare Citizens Crates (New)

Kingdom Conquerors Codes (Expired) show more ManTheseCratesAreSoExpensive

OhMyVah

FreeDiamonds show less

How to Redeem Codes in Kingdom Conquerors

Redeeming Kingdom Conquerors codes is a quick and easy procedure if you follow our detailed instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Kingdom Conquerors in Roblox. Click the cogwheel icon on the left side or press X on your keyboard to open the Settings menu. Choose the Shop/Codes tab in the pop-up window. Scroll all the way down and insert a code from our list into the Enter Code text box. Hit the green Redeem button to grab freebies!

