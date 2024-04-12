A Hero's Destiny in-game screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist
A Hero’s Destiny Codes (April 2024)

Vuk Vladisavljev
Published: Apr 12, 2024 05:52 am

The path of a hero may be glorious, but it’s not easy. In this ruthless Roblox title, you’ll have to train hard to survive the harsh world. You’ll fight criminals and other players who want to take you down. If it gets too tough, A Hero’s Destiny codes can help.

All A Hero’s Destiny Codes List

A Hero’s Destiny Codes (Active)

  • spring2024: Use for 10 Spins
  • holiday2023: Use for 2 hours of every Boost
  • refund2: Use for a Stat Reset 
  • refund1: Use for a Stat Reset 
  • polarstetic: Use for 10 Spins

A Hero’s Destiny Codes (Expired)

  • holiday2022
  • 300kfavorites
  • limitless
  • cosmic
  • reaper
  • spooky2
  • 2years!
  • omelette
  • grind
  • 100m!
  • gravity
  • 100kmembers
  • bigexp
  • anniversary
  • 90klikes!
  • 40m
  • toxin
  • BLAST
  • 140klikes
  • 150kfavorites
  • Spooky
  • Platinum
  • 50mvisits!
  • 80k!
  • 25k
  • 10mil
  • 100klikes!
  • 60klikes
  • 30mvisits
  • coolsale
  • 100kfav
  • rok
  • 4th
  • 125kfav
  • bruh
  • golden
  • 50klikes
  • nep
  • 2022
  • freeluck
  • arcane
  • 20mil
  • panda
  • playdemonblade
  • bigstr
  • 250kfavsyass
  • dhm
  • 75klikes

How to Redeem Codes in A Hero’s Destiny

To redeem A Hero’s Destiny codes, check out our step-by-step guide below:

Redeeming A Hero's Destiny codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox.
  2. Create your character (if you haven’t done so already).
  3. Click on Settings in the bottom-left corner.
  4. Click on OPEN next to Codes.
  5. Use the CODE field to enter a working code.
  6. Click on REDEEM to grab your free rewards!

If you love Roblox fighting games, check out our articles on Asura codes and Fairy Tail Magic Era codes to grab all the free rewards those titles have to offer, too!

related content
Read Article Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Maple Rush.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Maple Rush Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Legend of Mushroom Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for Legend of Mushroom.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Legend of Mushroom Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 12, 2024
Read Article Rampant Codes (April 2024)
Rampant gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Rampant Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 12, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.