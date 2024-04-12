A Hero’s Destiny Codes (April 2024)

The path of a hero may be glorious, but it’s not easy. In this ruthless Roblox title, you’ll have to train hard to survive the harsh world. You’ll fight criminals and other players who want to take you down. If it gets too tough, A Hero’s Destiny codes can help.
All A Hero’s Destiny Codes List
A Hero’s Destiny Codes (Active)
- spring2024: Use for 10 Spins
- holiday2023: Use for 2 hours of every Boost
- refund2: Use for a Stat Reset
- refund1: Use for a Stat Reset
- polarstetic: Use for 10 Spins
A Hero’s Destiny Codes (Expired)
- holiday2022
- 300kfavorites
- limitless
- cosmic
- reaper
- spooky2
- 2years!
- omelette
- grind
- 100m!
- gravity
- 100kmembers
- bigexp
- anniversary
- 90klikes!
- 40m
- toxin
- BLAST
- 140klikes
- 150kfavorites
- Spooky
- Platinum
- 50mvisits!
- 80k!
- 25k
- 10mil
- 100klikes!
- 60klikes
- 30mvisits
- coolsale
- 100kfav
- rok
- 4th
- 125kfav
- bruh
- golden
- 50klikes
- nep
- 2022
- freeluck
- arcane
- 20mil
- panda
- playdemonblade
- bigstr
- 250kfavsyass
- dhm
- 75klikes
How to Redeem Codes in A Hero’s Destiny
To redeem A Hero’s Destiny codes, check out our step-by-step guide below:
- Run A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox.
- Create your character (if you haven’t done so already).
- Click on Settings in the bottom-left corner.
- Click on OPEN next to Codes.
- Use the CODE field to enter a working code.
- Click on REDEEM to grab your free rewards!
