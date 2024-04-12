A Hero’s Destiny Codes (April 2024)

The path of a hero may be glorious, but it’s not easy. In this ruthless Roblox title, you’ll have to train hard to survive the harsh world. You’ll fight criminals and other players who want to take you down. If it gets too tough, A Hero’s Destiny codes can help.

All A Hero’s Destiny Codes List

A Hero’s Destiny Codes (Active)

spring2024 : Use for 10 Spins

: Use for 10 Spins holiday2023 : Use for 2 hours of every Boost

: Use for 2 hours of every Boost refund2 : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset refund1 : Use for a Stat Reset

: Use for a Stat Reset polarstetic: Use for 10 Spins

A Hero’s Destiny Codes (Expired)

holiday2022

300kfavorites

limitless

cosmic

reaper

spooky2

2years!

omelette

grind

100m!

gravity

100kmembers

bigexp

anniversary

90klikes!

40m

toxin

BLAST

140klikes

150kfavorites

Spooky

Platinum

50mvisits!

80k!

25k

10mil

100klikes!

60klikes

30mvisits

coolsale

100kfav

rok

4th

125kfav

bruh

golden

50klikes

nep

2022

freeluck

arcane

20mil

panda

playdemonblade

bigstr

250kfavsyass

dhm

75klikes

How to Redeem Codes in A Hero’s Destiny

To redeem A Hero’s Destiny codes, check out our step-by-step guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run A Hero’s Destiny on Roblox. Create your character (if you haven’t done so already). Click on Settings in the bottom-left corner. Click on OPEN next to Codes. Use the CODE field to enter a working code. Click on REDEEM to grab your free rewards!

