Fairy Tail Magic Era Codes (March 2024)

Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes give you free Spins that you can use to roll for various abilities and use powerful magic to fight your foes. Having a ton of Spins will allow you to try out different types of magic and see which ability suits you the most!

All Fairy Tail: Magic Era Codes List

Fairy Tail: Magic Era Codes (Working)

Release! : Use for 75 Spins

: Use for 75 Spins MoreSpins: Use for 80 Spins

Fairy Tail: Magic Era Codes (Expired)

CodeFix

Ritual

Likes2000

CaptureThePoint!

NeverCrashAgain

ShaelsGiftNotTakumi

Jewels1

How to Redeem Codes in Fairy Tail: Magic Era

To redeem Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes effortlessly, follow our instructions below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Fairy Tail: Magic Era on Roblox. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu. Click on Codes on the left side. Enter the code into the Code Name text box. Click the Enter button to claim your goodies.

