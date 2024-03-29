Category:
Video Games
Fairy Tail Magic Era Codes (March 2024)

Kristina Timotic
Mar 29, 2024
Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes give you free Spins that you can use to roll for various abilities and use powerful magic to fight your foes. Having a ton of Spins will allow you to try out different types of magic and see which ability suits you the most!

All Fairy Tail: Magic Era Codes List

Fairy Tail: Magic Era Codes (Working)

  • Release!: Use for 75 Spins
  • MoreSpins: Use for 80 Spins

Fairy Tail: Magic Era Codes (Expired)

  • CodeFix
  • Ritual
  • Likes2000
  • CaptureThePoint!
  • NeverCrashAgain
  • ShaelsGiftNotTakumi
  • Jewels1

Related: Kaizen Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Fairy Tail: Magic Era

To redeem Fairy Tail: Magic Era codes effortlessly, follow our instructions below:

  1. Open Fairy Tail: Magic Era on Roblox.
  2. Press M on your keyboard to open the main menu.
  3. Click on Codes on the left side.
  4. Enter the code into the Code Name text box.
  5. Click the Enter button to claim your goodies.

If you’re looking for more anime-inspired Roblox games, read our One Fruit Codes and Grand Piece Online Codes articles to get codes and redeem them for cool freebies in those popular titles, too.

