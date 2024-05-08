Legends ReWritten Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 8, 2024 Added new codes!

If you’re in the mood for medieval fantasy, enter Legends Re:Written, a world of magic and adventure. Battle menacing bosses, mine ores, and craft weapons. And, if you ever feel stuck, grab Legends Re:Written codes and treat yourself with some Blessing Rolls.

All Legends Re:Written Codes List

Legends Re:Written Codes (Working)

LRWFREECODE2 : Use for 10 Blessing Rolls

: Use for 10 Blessing Rolls FREELRWCODE: Use for 15 Blessing Rolls

Legends Re:Written Codes (Expired)

250KFAVORITES

TOPSECRET30MITEM1

HAPPY2024NEWYEARS

TYFOR235KFAVORITES

2KPLAYERSONLINE

1KPLAYERSONLINE

80KLIKESCODE

THANKSFOR240KFAVS

CHRISTMAS2023

ONEKPLAYERSONLINE

THANKSFOR225KFAVS

TYFOR25MVISITS

75KLIKES

INFINITYRELEASE

LRWPVPUPDATE

200KFAVS

BEASTBDAYCODE

CHRISTMAS2022

TYFOR20MVISITS

TYFOR65K

60KBLESSINGCODE

15MVISITSHAT

WEHIT40KLIKES

ANNIVERSARYPARTY

SDSUPDATE

1YEARANNIVERSARY

ANNIVERSARYBLESSING

HAPPYNEWYEARS2022

MELIOOFUS

MARINEFORDRAID2022

CLFGS55K

TENMILLIONVISITS

45KVIDEO

CHRISTMAS2021EVENT

How to Redeem Codes in Legends Re:Written

To redeem Legends Re:Written, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Legends Re:Written on Roblox. Click the Menu button in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Click the Options button. Insert a code into the Enter Codes text box. Press the yellow Submit button to claim your rewards.

