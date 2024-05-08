Legends ReWritten Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 8, 2024
Added new codes!
If you’re in the mood for medieval fantasy, enter Legends Re:Written, a world of magic and adventure. Battle menacing bosses, mine ores, and craft weapons. And, if you ever feel stuck, grab Legends Re:Written codes and treat yourself with some Blessing Rolls.
All Legends Re:Written Codes List
Legends Re:Written Codes (Working)
- LRWFREECODE2: Use for 10 Blessing Rolls
- FREELRWCODE: Use for 15 Blessing Rolls
Legends Re:Written Codes (Expired)
- 250KFAVORITES
- TOPSECRET30MITEM1
- HAPPY2024NEWYEARS
- TYFOR235KFAVORITES
- 2KPLAYERSONLINE
- 1KPLAYERSONLINE
- 80KLIKESCODE
- THANKSFOR240KFAVS
- CHRISTMAS2023
- ONEKPLAYERSONLINE
- THANKSFOR225KFAVS
- TYFOR25MVISITS
- 75KLIKES
- INFINITYRELEASE
- LRWPVPUPDATE
- 200KFAVS
- BEASTBDAYCODE
- CHRISTMAS2022
- TYFOR20MVISITS
- TYFOR65K
- 60KBLESSINGCODE
- 15MVISITSHAT
- WEHIT40KLIKES
- ANNIVERSARYPARTY
- SDSUPDATE
- 1YEARANNIVERSARY
- ANNIVERSARYBLESSING
- HAPPYNEWYEARS2022
- MELIOOFUS
- MARINEFORDRAID2022
- CLFGS55K
- TENMILLIONVISITS
- 45KVIDEO
- CHRISTMAS2021EVENT
How to Redeem Codes in Legends Re:Written
To redeem Legends Re:Written, follow the steps below:
- Launch Legends Re:Written on Roblox.
- Click the Menu button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Click the Options button.
- Insert a code into the Enter Codes text box.
- Press the yellow Submit button to claim your rewards.
