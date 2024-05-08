Legends Re:Written promo art
Legends ReWritten Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 8, 2024 08:34 am

Updated: May 8, 2024

Added new codes!

If you’re in the mood for medieval fantasy, enter Legends Re:Written, a world of magic and adventure. Battle menacing bosses, mine ores, and craft weapons. And, if you ever feel stuck, grab Legends Re:Written codes and treat yourself with some Blessing Rolls. 

All Legends Re:Written Codes List

Legends Re:Written Codes (Working)

  • LRWFREECODE2: Use for 10 Blessing Rolls
  • FREELRWCODE: Use for 15 Blessing Rolls

Legends Re:Written Codes (Expired)

  • 250KFAVORITES
  • TOPSECRET30MITEM1
  • HAPPY2024NEWYEARS
  • TYFOR235KFAVORITES
  • 2KPLAYERSONLINE
  • 1KPLAYERSONLINE
  • 80KLIKESCODE
  • THANKSFOR240KFAVS
  • CHRISTMAS2023
  • ONEKPLAYERSONLINE
  • THANKSFOR225KFAVS
  • TYFOR25MVISITS
  • 75KLIKES
  • INFINITYRELEASE
  • LRWPVPUPDATE
  • 200KFAVS
  • BEASTBDAYCODE
  • CHRISTMAS2022
  • TYFOR20MVISITS
  • TYFOR65K
  • 60KBLESSINGCODE
  • 15MVISITSHAT
  • WEHIT40KLIKES
  • ANNIVERSARYPARTY
  • SDSUPDATE
  • 1YEARANNIVERSARY
  • ANNIVERSARYBLESSING
  • HAPPYNEWYEARS2022
  • MELIOOFUS
  • MARINEFORDRAID2022
  • CLFGS55K
  • TENMILLIONVISITS
  • 45KVIDEO
  • CHRISTMAS2021EVENT

How to Redeem Codes in Legends Re:Written

To redeem Legends Re:Written, follow the steps below:

How to redeem Legends Re:Written codes
  1. Launch Legends Re:Written on Roblox.
  2. Click the Menu button in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Click the Options button.
  4. Insert a code into the Enter Codes text box.
  5. Press the yellow Submit button to claim your rewards.

If you’d like to try other Roblox RPGs and get more free rewards, check out our lists of Prota Simulator codes and Fabled Legacy codes as well.

Maja Kovacevic
Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.