Prota Simulator in-game screenshot
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Prota Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Image of Jovan Krstić
Jovan Krstić
|
Published: Apr 24, 2024 07:00 am

Updated: April 24, 2024

Added a new code!

Recommended Videos

Roblox is home to many fun old-school RPG experiences, and it’s easy to get immersed in those fantasy worlds and spend hours completing quests. By using Prota Simulator codes, I kept upgrading my warrior and purchasing more powerful pets, weapons, and other gear to defeat my foes.

All Prota Simulator Codes List

Active Prota Simulator Codes

  • Alpha01: Use for 100 Gems

Expired Prota Simulator Codes

  • There are currently no expired Prota Simulator codes.

Related: RPG Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Prota Simulator

Redeeming codes is easy in Prota Simulator. Here’s how to do it:

How to redeem codes in Prota Simulator
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Prota Simulator in Roblox.
  2. Click the shopping cart button (1) to open the Store menu.
  3. Scroll down to reach the Redeem Code section.
  4. Enter the code into the Enter Code text box (2).
  5. Press Redeem to claim your reward.

In search of more RPG titles on Roblox? Check out our Fabled Legacy codes and Holy War 3 codes articles, and keep the adventure going!

Post Tag:
codes
Prota Simulator
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for World of Tanks Blitz.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Creatures of Sonaria screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Anime RNG Codes (April 2024)
Anime RNG Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime RNG Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 24, 2024
Related Content
Read Article World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)
Promo image for World of Tanks Blitz.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
World of Tanks Blitz Codes (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Creatures of Sonaria screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Creatures of Sonaria Codes (April 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Apr 24, 2024
Read Article Anime RNG Codes (April 2024)
Anime RNG Official Artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime RNG Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 24, 2024
Author
Jovan Krstić
Jovan, a Codes Writer at GAMURS, applies his extensive gaming background and research skills to uncover every available code. His gaming interests span genres such as racing, horror, first-person shooters, and RPGs. Outside of work, he enjoys competitive gaming in Destiny 2, ranking up in EA FC's Ultimate Team, and playing Overcooked 2.