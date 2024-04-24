Prota Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 24, 2024 Added a new code!

Roblox is home to many fun old-school RPG experiences, and it’s easy to get immersed in those fantasy worlds and spend hours completing quests. By using Prota Simulator codes, I kept upgrading my warrior and purchasing more powerful pets, weapons, and other gear to defeat my foes.

All Prota Simulator Codes List

Active Prota Simulator Codes

Alpha01: Use for 100 Gems

Expired Prota Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired Prota Simulator codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Prota Simulator

Redeeming codes is easy in Prota Simulator. Here’s how to do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Launch Prota Simulator in Roblox. Click the shopping cart button (1) to open the Store menu. Scroll down to reach the Redeem Code section. Enter the code into the Enter Code text box (2). Press Redeem to claim your reward.

