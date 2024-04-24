Prota Simulator Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 24, 2024
Added a new code!
Roblox is home to many fun old-school RPG experiences, and it’s easy to get immersed in those fantasy worlds and spend hours completing quests. By using Prota Simulator codes, I kept upgrading my warrior and purchasing more powerful pets, weapons, and other gear to defeat my foes.
All Prota Simulator Codes List
Active Prota Simulator Codes
- Alpha01: Use for 100 Gems
Expired Prota Simulator Codes
- There are currently no expired Prota Simulator codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Prota Simulator
Redeeming codes is easy in Prota Simulator. Here’s how to do it:
- Launch Prota Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the shopping cart button (1) to open the Store menu.
- Scroll down to reach the Redeem Code section.
- Enter the code into the Enter Code text box (2).
- Press Redeem to claim your reward.
