Codes

Holy War 3 Codes (April 2024)

Published: Apr 16, 2024 09:20 am

Start your journey in the Kingdom of Liones as you embark on a wondrous adventure filled with saints and sins throughout the land of Britannia! Become one of the seven deadly sins and fight your way to the top, made easier with Holy War 3 codes!

All Holy War 3 Codes List

Holy War 3 Codes (Working)

  • 1BIGLOAD—Redeem for 30 Race Spins 
  • 2BIGLOAD—Redeem for 35 Magic Spins 
  • 3EXPGANG—Redeem for 10 million XP 

Holy War 3 Codes (Expired)

  • FREEDEMARCUS
  • FREECOUSINS
  • BIGGUNS1
  • SpinsBIGGUNS2
  • SpinsAPPLE4
  • QUICKEERACE
  • QUICKEEMAGIC
  • HBDBANDWIN1
  • HBDBANDWIN2
  • HAVESOMEMORE
  • HAVESOME
  • DIMPLE1

How to Redeem Codes in Holy War 3

To redeem Holy War 3 codes, follow our easy guide below:

Holy War 3 Code Redemption System in the Customize Menu
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Holy War 3 on Roblox.
  2. Click on Customize in the main menu.
  3. Enter your code in the CODES text box.
  4. Hit Enter and enjoy your free goodies!

If you want to play more anime-inspired Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes and Anime Rangers Codes articles, too!

Read Article Backpacking Codes (April 2024)
Backpacking promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Backpacking Codes (April 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Promo image for Coin Master.
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Coin Master: Daily Free Spins & Coin Links (April 2024)
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (April 2024)
Ultimate Home Tycoon Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Ultimate Home Tycoon Codes (April 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Apr 16, 2024
