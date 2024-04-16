Holy War 3 Codes (April 2024)

Start your journey in the Kingdom of Liones as you embark on a wondrous adventure filled with saints and sins throughout the land of Britannia! Become one of the seven deadly sins and fight your way to the top, made easier with Holy War 3 codes!
Recommended Videos
All Holy War 3 Codes List
Holy War 3 Codes (Working)
- 1BIGLOAD—Redeem for 30 Race Spins
- 2BIGLOAD—Redeem for 35 Magic Spins
- 3EXPGANG—Redeem for 10 million XP
Holy War 3 Codes (Expired)
- FREEDEMARCUS
- FREECOUSINS
- BIGGUNS1
- SpinsBIGGUNS2
- SpinsAPPLE4
- QUICKEERACE
- QUICKEEMAGIC
- HBDBANDWIN1
- HBDBANDWIN2
- HAVESOMEMORE
- HAVESOME
- DIMPLE1
Related: The Floor Is Lava Codes
How to Redeem Codes in Holy War 3
To redeem Holy War 3 codes, follow our easy guide below:
- Open Holy War 3 on Roblox.
- Click on Customize in the main menu.
- Enter your code in the CODES text box.
- Hit Enter and enjoy your free goodies!
If you want to play more anime-inspired Roblox games with freebies, check out our Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes and Anime Rangers Codes articles, too!
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more