Foblox Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 25, 2024 Added new codes!

Recommended Videos

In this Fortnite-inspired Roblox experience, your main task is to eliminate your opponents while building walls to protect yourself. Foblox codes will give you free weapons and Coins that you can use to purchase vehicles and weapons that will help you survive!

All Foblox Codes List

Working Foblox Codes

like90k —Redeem for 80k Coins

—Redeem for 80k Coins like80k —Redeem for 80k Coins

—Redeem for 80k Coins foblox2023—Redeem for 30k Coins and a M1911

Expired Foblox Codes show more 8MILLY

WEARESORRY

THANKSGIVING

like40k

fort2022

like30k

fort2021

like25k show less

Related: Weapon Fighting Simulator Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Foblox

To redeem Foblox codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Foblox on Roblox. Approach the large pink gift box in the lobby. Enter your code into the text box. Click on Enter to get your reward.

If you’re interested in other Roblox games that feature cool weapons, read our Military Tycoon Codes and Roblox War Tycoon Codes articles to obtain valuable freebies easily.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more