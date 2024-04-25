Foblox promo image
Foblox Codes (April 2024)

In this Fortnite-inspired Roblox experience, your main task is to eliminate your opponents while building walls to protect yourself. Foblox codes will give you free weapons and Coins that you can use to purchase vehicles and weapons that will help you survive!

All Foblox Codes List

Working Foblox Codes

  • like90k—Redeem for 80k Coins
  • like80k—Redeem for 80k Coins
  • foblox2023—Redeem for 30k Coins and a M1911

Expired Foblox Codes

8MILLY
WEARESORRY
THANKSGIVING
like40k
fort2022
like30k
fort2021
like25k

How to Redeem Codes in Foblox

To redeem Foblox codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Foblox
  1. Open Foblox on Roblox.
  2. Approach the large pink gift box in the lobby.
  3. Enter your code into the text box.
  4. Click on Enter to get your reward.

If you’re interested in other Roblox games that feature cool weapons, read our Military Tycoon Codes and Roblox War Tycoon Codes articles to obtain valuable freebies easily.

