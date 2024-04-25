Foblox Codes (April 2024)

Updated: April 25, 2024
In this Fortnite-inspired Roblox experience, your main task is to eliminate your opponents while building walls to protect yourself. Foblox codes will give you free weapons and Coins that you can use to purchase vehicles and weapons that will help you survive!
All Foblox Codes List
Working Foblox Codes
- like90k—Redeem for 80k Coins
- like80k—Redeem for 80k Coins
- foblox2023—Redeem for 30k Coins and a M1911
Expired Foblox Codesshow more
8MILLY
WEARESORRY
THANKSGIVING
like40k
fort2022
like30k
fort2021
like25k
How to Redeem Codes in Foblox
To redeem Foblox codes, follow the steps below:
- Open Foblox on Roblox.
- Approach the large pink gift box in the lobby.
- Enter your code into the text box.
- Click on Enter to get your reward.
