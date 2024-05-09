Burning Ashes New Era Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 9, 2024 We checked for new codes.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be in the world of Demon Slayer, we have a treat for you. Starting from nothing in the Swordsmith Village, you’ll embark on your journey of mastering the breathing arts, and it’s all made easier with Burning Ashes: New Era codes.

All Burning Ashes New Era Codes List

Burning Ashes New Era Codes (Working)

!compforbugs : Use for Stat Resets

: Use for Stat Resets !yaynew2xexpcode: Use for 2x Experience

Burning Ashes New Era Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Burning Ashes: New Era codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Burning Ashes New Era

To redeem Burning Ashes: New Era codes, follow our easy guide below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Burning Ashes: New Era on Roblox. Hit the chat icon in the top-left corner. Enter a code exactly as it’s written in this guide into the chat box. Press Enter and enjoy your freebies.

