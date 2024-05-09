Burning Ashes: New Era Official Drawing
Image via Burning Ashes: New Era Group
Burning Ashes New Era Codes (May 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: May 9, 2024 09:35 am

Updated: May 9, 2024

We checked for new codes.

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to be in the world of Demon Slayer, we have a treat for you. Starting from nothing in the Swordsmith Village, you’ll embark on your journey of mastering the breathing arts, and it’s all made easier with Burning Ashes: New Era codes.

All Burning Ashes New Era Codes List

Burning Ashes New Era Codes (Working)

  • !compforbugs: Use for Stat Resets
  • !yaynew2xexpcode: Use for 2x Experience

Burning Ashes New Era Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Burning Ashes: New Era codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Burning Ashes New Era

To redeem Burning Ashes: New Era codes, follow our easy guide below:

Burning Ashes New Era How to redeem codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Burning Ashes: New Era on Roblox.
  2. Hit the chat icon in the top-left corner.
  3. Enter a code exactly as it’s written in this guide into the chat box.
  4. Press Enter and enjoy your freebies.

If you want to play more Roblox games with free goodies, check out our Demon Slayer Burning Ashes Codes and Demon Blade Codes articles, too!

Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.