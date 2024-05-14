Skibidi Warriors promo image.
Image via Skibidi Warrior
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Skibidi Warriors Codes (May 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: May 14, 2024 05:35 am

Updated: May 14, 2024

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

The war against the heinous Skibidi toilets has no end in sight, and it’s time for you to make a stand! Pick your strongest weapon, equip your best Alliance units, and face the endless waves of foes. If your pockets are empty and you need help, use Skibidi Warriors codes.

All Skibidi Warriors Codes List

Skibidi Warriors Codes (Active)

  • SW2024: Use for a 2x EXP for 30 minutes Potion and a 2x for 30 minutes Coins Potion

Skibidi Warriors Codes (Expired)

Related: Skibidi Tower Defense Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Skibidi Warriors

Redeeming Skibidi Warriors codes is simple if you know where to look—here’s what you need to do:

How to redeem Skibidi Warriors codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Skibidi Warriors in Roblox.
  2. Click on the cogwheel icon in the top-right corner to open the settings menu.
  3. Scroll down until you find the Redeem Code section.
  4. Input an active code into the Code field.
  5. Click on Redeem to grab your free rewards!

If you’re a fan of Skibidi-Toilet-inspired Roblox titles, check out our articles on ST Blockade Battlefront codes and Ultra Toilet Fight codes to grab all the free rewards for those games as well!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Skibidi Warriors
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Type Race Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Type Race Simulator promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Type Race Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev May 14, 2024
Read Article Project Polaro Codes (May 2024)
Project Polaro Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Project Polaro Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 14, 2024
Read Article Pls Donate But Infinite Robux Codes (May 2024)
Pls Donate But Infinite Robux promo art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Pls Donate But Infinite Robux Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic May 14, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Type Race Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Type Race Simulator promo image.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Type Race Simulator Codes (May 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev May 14, 2024
Read Article Project Polaro Codes (May 2024)
Project Polaro Promo Image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Project Polaro Codes (May 2024)
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović May 14, 2024
Read Article Pls Donate But Infinite Robux Codes (May 2024)
Pls Donate But Infinite Robux promo art
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Pls Donate But Infinite Robux Codes (May 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic May 14, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.