Death Star Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to join the dark side and be a Sith Lord with a Death Star to use at will, this Roblox title has got you covered. Build your space station and engage enemy fleets. If you lack the resources, use Death Star Tycoon codes!

All Death Star Tycoon Codes List

Death Star Tycoon Codes (Active)

THENOOBTWEETS : Use for an Auto Collect Bird

: Use for an Auto Collect Bird SAVETHEFLEET : Use for a Supremacy Ship

: Use for a Supremacy Ship BLUEBIRD2020: Use for a Birds Nest Dropper

Death Star Tycoon Codes (Expired)

MAYTHEFOURTH

How to Redeem Codes in Death Star Tycoon

Redeeming Death Star Tycoon codes is a simple process—here’s how to do it:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Run Death Star Tycoon in Roblox. Click on the Twitter bird icon in the lower-left section of the screen. Use the empty field to enter a working code. Click on Submit to redeem the code and grab your freebies!

