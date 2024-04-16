Death Star Tycoon gameplay screenshot.
Screenshot by The Escapist
Category:
Codes
Video Games

Death Star Tycoon Codes (April 2024)

Image of Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev
|
Published: Apr 16, 2024 08:53 am

If you’ve ever wondered what it’s like to join the dark side and be a Sith Lord with a Death Star to use at will, this Roblox title has got you covered. Build your space station and engage enemy fleets. If you lack the resources, use Death Star Tycoon codes!

Recommended Videos

All Death Star Tycoon Codes List

Death Star Tycoon Codes (Active)

  • THENOOBTWEETS: Use for an Auto Collect Bird
  • SAVETHEFLEET: Use for a Supremacy Ship
  • BLUEBIRD2020: Use for a Birds Nest Dropper

Death Star Tycoon Codes (Expired)

  • MAYTHEFOURTH

Related: Roblox War Tycoon Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Death Star Tycoon

Redeeming Death Star Tycoon codes is a simple process—here’s how to do it:

Redeeming Death Star Tycoon codes.
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Run Death Star Tycoon in Roblox.
  2. Click on the Twitter bird icon in the lower-left section of the screen.
  3. Use the empty field to enter a working code.
  4. Click on Submit to redeem the code and grab your freebies!

If you’re a fan of Roblox tycoon games, check out our articles on Criminal Tycoon codes and Jujutsu Tycoon codes, and grab all the free rewards for those titles as well!

Post Tag:
codes
Death Star Tycoon
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Pet Racer Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Pet Race Simulator promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Pet Racer Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Evade Codes (April 2024)
Evade Official Render
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Evade Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article NU Carnival Bliss Codes (April 2024)
NU Carnival Bliss Official Summer Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
NU Carnival Bliss Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 16, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Pet Racer Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Pet Race Simulator promo image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Pet Racer Simulator Codes (April 2024)
Maja Kovacevic Maja Kovacevic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article Evade Codes (April 2024)
Evade Official Render
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Evade Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 16, 2024
Read Article NU Carnival Bliss Codes (April 2024)
NU Carnival Bliss Official Summer Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
NU Carnival Bliss Codes (April 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Apr 16, 2024
Author
Vuk Vladisavljev
Vuk Vladisavljev is a codes writer for GAMURS, whom you’ll likely find hunting for new codes for our Roblox gamers. He enjoys scraping the furthest corners of Fallout: New Vegas or having an existential crisis in Disco Elysium. He’s been gaming for almost 25 years and can’t imagine life without dogs, loud music, or his PC rig.