Zombie Defense Codes (May 2024)

Published: May 28, 2024 07:15 am

Updated: May 28, 2024

The zombies are at the world’s doorstep yet again, and humanity is on the brink of destruction. You must build a base and equip it with weapons powerful enough to fend off the invasion, and using Zombie Defense codes will give you a fighting chance and help you survive the day.

All Zombie Defense Codes List

Active Zombie Defense Codes

  • NextLevel: Use for 100 XP (New)
  • Easter2024: Use for 250 Coins and an Easter basket (New)
  • I am hungry: Use for a Food basket and a Food tray (New)
  • Western: Use for a Barrel (New)
  • Patience: Use for 300 Coins and a Brick Block (New)
  • I want money: Use for 25 Coins
  • Cheap things: Use for 10 Coins, a Wood Block, 20 XP, and a Chair
  • Bunker kit: Use for a Metal Block, 100 XP, a Metal Door, and a Metal Half Block
  • House kit: Use for a Wood Block, 100 XP, a Wooden Door, and a Brick Block

Expired Zombie Defense Codes

  • There are currently no expired Zombie Defense codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Zombie Defense

To redeem Zombie Defense codes with ease, follow the guide below:

Tutorial on how to redeem Zombie Defense codes
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Zombie Defense in Roblox.
  2. Press R on your keyboard or click the Shop icon (1) on the right side of the screen.
  3. Enter your codes into the Enter code text field (2).
  4. Press the Redeem button (3) to obtain your rewards.

Looking for similar Roblox games? Check out our articles with The Undead Coming codes and Darkdivers codes and claim more awesome rewards!

