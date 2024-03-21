Regardless of whether you’re an Innocent or the Murderer, Zyleak’s MM2 codes can make the game more enjoyable! These codes provide a lot of useful freebies, including super cool weapon skins and a ton of free Coins, so act quickly and redeem them while they’re still active!

All Zyleak’s MM2 Codes List

Zyleak’s MM2 Codes (Working)

GOLDMINE : Use for 1k Coins

: Use for 1k Coins BLOXYTHROPY : Use for a Trophy

: Use for a Trophy 20KBRILLIANT : Use for a Brilliant Knife

: Use for a Brilliant Knife BACK2SCHOOL : Use for a Pencil Sword and a Pencil Launcher

: Use for a Pencil Sword and a Pencil Launcher BAT30THOUSAND : Use for a Purple Bat

: Use for a Purple Bat GOLDSAW2500 : Use for a Gold Saw

: Use for a Gold Saw MONEYMONEYZ : Use for 5k Coins

: Use for 5k Coins LIKEGOAL15K : Use for 5k Coins

: Use for 5k Coins PINKWRATH : Use for a Pink Wrath Sword

: Use for a Pink Wrath Sword ORANGECANDLE25K : Use for an Orange Candleflame Sword

: Use for an Orange Candleflame Sword REMILIA35THOUSAND : Use for a Remilia Sword

: Use for a Remilia Sword DARK : Use for a Darkshot Gun

: Use for a Darkshot Gun CHANGE : Use for a Darksword

: Use for a Darksword SWARLS : Use for a Full Moon Sword

: Use for a Full Moon Sword PENNY : Use for a Chroma Vampire’s Edge

: Use for a Chroma Vampire’s Edge TUGA : Use for a Chroma Scythe

: Use for a Chroma Scythe BRAWL : Use for a Chroma Icebrawler

: Use for a Chroma Icebrawler CUTTINGLOGZ : Use for a Logcutter

: Use for a Logcutter FESTIVESZN : Use for a Festivity Knife

: Use for a Festivity Knife COOLGUY : Use for a Chroma Scythe

: Use for a Chroma Scythe 2024 : Use for a 2024 Knife

: Use for a 2024 Knife ST34MPUNK : Use for a Steampunk Glove

: Use for a Steampunk Glove 100MVISITS : Use for a 100M Corrupt Knife

: Use for a 100M Corrupt Knife PLUNGER : Use for a Triple Plunger Gun

: Use for a Triple Plunger Gun ICEFLAKEYYY : Use for a Chroma Iceflake

: Use for a Chroma Iceflake ICEYPINKY123 : Use for a Pink Ice Dragon

: Use for a Pink Ice Dragon WS10 : Use for a WS10 Knife

: Use for a WS10 Knife VALENTINES : Use for a Valentine’s Sword

: Use for a Valentine’s Sword M4G1C : Use for a Magical Greatsword

: Use for a Magical Greatsword FIDGETSPINNER : Use for a Fidget Spinner

: Use for a Fidget Spinner EMANSBARBIETHING : Use for a Pink Corrupt Knife

: Use for a Pink Corrupt Knife FOOTY : Use for a Soccer Ball

: Use for a Soccer Ball LUCKY : Use for a Lucky Striker

: Use for a Lucky Striker INFLATABLE : Use for an Inflatable Sword

: Use for an Inflatable Sword P1ZZ4 : Use for a Pizza Sword

: Use for a Pizza Sword PRESENTFOR75 : Use for a Present

: Use for a Present HALLOWEEN2023 : Use for a Traveler’s Axe

: Use for a Traveler’s Axe BATZ : Use for a Bat’s Blade and a Bat’s Revolver

: Use for a Bat’s Blade and a Bat’s Revolver FREECOINS : Use for 5k Coins

: Use for 5k Coins BAT30THOUSAND : Use for a Purple Bat

: Use for a Purple Bat FIREFIRE : Use for a Firey

: Use for a Firey EMANSPINKY : Use for a Pink Corrupt Knife

: Use for a Pink Corrupt Knife TRELLSREDTHING : Use for a Red Corrupt Knife

: Use for a Red Corrupt Knife LIKEGOAL5000 : Use for a Sparkle Knife

: Use for a Sparkle Knife ICEBREAKER : Use for an Icebreaker Axe

: Use for an Icebreaker Axe CHROMASEER : Use for a Seer

: Use for a Seer MILESTONE10M : Use for a Galaxy Slasher

: Use for a Galaxy Slasher 10KBALL : Use for a Basketball

: Use for a Basketball CRYSTAL7000 : Use for a Crystal Heat Knife

: Use for a Crystal Heat Knife PHANTOM37500 : Use for a Toxic Phantom Knife

: Use for a Toxic Phantom Knife SWIRLY : Use for a Swirly Axe

: Use for a Swirly Axe HALLOW : Use for a Hallowscythe

: Use for a Hallowscythe BATTLEAXE : Use for a Battle Axe

: Use for a Battle Axe LASER : Use for a Laser

: Use for a Laser ICE : Use for an Icecrucher

: Use for an Icecrucher FALLWAVES10000: Use for Fall Waves

Zyleak’s MM2 Codes (Expired)

SILVERTHROPHY25K

LIGHTUP

PUMKINBOW

RELEASE

JD

LIKEGOAL15K

LIKES500

LIKES1000

LIKES2000

VISITS1MIL

GOAL3000

How to Redeem Codes in Zyleak’s MM2

To redeem Zyleak’s MM2 codes, follow the steps below:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open Zyleak’s MM2 on Roblox. Click the Inventory icon on the left side of the screen. Enter the code into the text box in the top-right corner of the Inventory window. Click Redeem or press Enter on your keyboard to claim your goodies.

If you want to get codes for other popular Roblox titles, check out our Death Ball Codes and Blade Ball Codes articles and find out how to get useful freebies.