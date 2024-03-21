Regardless of whether you’re an Innocent or the Murderer, Zyleak’s MM2 codes can make the game more enjoyable! These codes provide a lot of useful freebies, including super cool weapon skins and a ton of free Coins, so act quickly and redeem them while they’re still active!
All Zyleak’s MM2 Codes List
Zyleak’s MM2 Codes (Working)
- GOLDMINE: Use for 1k Coins
- BLOXYTHROPY: Use for a Trophy
- 20KBRILLIANT: Use for a Brilliant Knife
- BACK2SCHOOL: Use for a Pencil Sword and a Pencil Launcher
- BAT30THOUSAND: Use for a Purple Bat
- GOLDSAW2500: Use for a Gold Saw
- MONEYMONEYZ: Use for 5k Coins
- LIKEGOAL15K: Use for 5k Coins
- PINKWRATH: Use for a Pink Wrath Sword
- ORANGECANDLE25K: Use for an Orange Candleflame Sword
- REMILIA35THOUSAND: Use for a Remilia Sword
- DARK: Use for a Darkshot Gun
- CHANGE: Use for a Darksword
- SWARLS: Use for a Full Moon Sword
- PENNY: Use for a Chroma Vampire’s Edge
- TUGA: Use for a Chroma Scythe
- BRAWL: Use for a Chroma Icebrawler
- CUTTINGLOGZ: Use for a Logcutter
- FESTIVESZN: Use for a Festivity Knife
- COOLGUY: Use for a Chroma Scythe
- 2024: Use for a 2024 Knife
- ST34MPUNK: Use for a Steampunk Glove
- 100MVISITS: Use for a 100M Corrupt Knife
- PLUNGER: Use for a Triple Plunger Gun
- ICEFLAKEYYY: Use for a Chroma Iceflake
- ICEYPINKY123: Use for a Pink Ice Dragon
- WS10: Use for a WS10 Knife
- VALENTINES: Use for a Valentine’s Sword
- M4G1C: Use for a Magical Greatsword
- FIDGETSPINNER: Use for a Fidget Spinner
- EMANSBARBIETHING: Use for a Pink Corrupt Knife
- FOOTY: Use for a Soccer Ball
- LUCKY: Use for a Lucky Striker
- INFLATABLE: Use for an Inflatable Sword
- P1ZZ4: Use for a Pizza Sword
- PRESENTFOR75: Use for a Present
- HALLOWEEN2023: Use for a Traveler’s Axe
- BATZ: Use for a Bat’s Blade and a Bat’s Revolver
- FREECOINS: Use for 5k Coins
- FIREFIRE: Use for a Firey
- EMANSPINKY: Use for a Pink Corrupt Knife
- TRELLSREDTHING: Use for a Red Corrupt Knife
- LIKEGOAL5000: Use for a Sparkle Knife
- ICEBREAKER: Use for an Icebreaker Axe
- CHROMASEER: Use for a Seer
- MILESTONE10M: Use for a Galaxy Slasher
- 10KBALL: Use for a Basketball
- CRYSTAL7000: Use for a Crystal Heat Knife
- PHANTOM37500: Use for a Toxic Phantom Knife
- SWIRLY: Use for a Swirly Axe
- HALLOW: Use for a Hallowscythe
- BATTLEAXE: Use for a Battle Axe
- LASER: Use for a Laser
- ICE: Use for an Icecrucher
- FALLWAVES10000: Use for Fall Waves
Zyleak’s MM2 Codes (Expired)
- SILVERTHROPHY25K
- LIGHTUP
- PUMKINBOW
- RELEASE
- JD
- LIKEGOAL15K
- LIKES500
- LIKES1000
- LIKES2000
- VISITS1MIL
- GOAL3000
How to Redeem Codes in Zyleak’s MM2
To redeem Zyleak’s MM2 codes, follow the steps below:
- Open Zyleak’s MM2 on Roblox.
- Click the Inventory icon on the left side of the screen.
- Enter the code into the text box in the top-right corner of the Inventory window.
- Click Redeem or press Enter on your keyboard to claim your goodies.
