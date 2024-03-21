Category:
Video Games
Codes

Zyleak’s MM2 Codes

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Mar 21, 2024 11:52 am
Zyleak's MM2 game image
Screenshot by The Escapist

Regardless of whether you’re an Innocent or the Murderer, Zyleak’s MM2 codes can make the game more enjoyable! These codes provide a lot of useful freebies, including super cool weapon skins and a ton of free Coins, so act quickly and redeem them while they’re still active!

Recommended Videos

All Zyleak’s MM2 Codes List

Zyleak’s MM2 Codes (Working)

  • GOLDMINE: Use for 1k Coins
  • BLOXYTHROPY: Use for a Trophy
  • 20KBRILLIANT: Use for a Brilliant Knife
  • BACK2SCHOOL: Use for a Pencil Sword and a Pencil Launcher
  • BAT30THOUSAND: Use for a Purple Bat
  • GOLDSAW2500: Use for a Gold Saw
  • MONEYMONEYZ: Use for 5k Coins
  • LIKEGOAL15K: Use for 5k Coins
  • PINKWRATH: Use for a Pink Wrath Sword
  • ORANGECANDLE25K: Use for an Orange Candleflame Sword
  • REMILIA35THOUSAND: Use for a Remilia Sword
  • DARK: Use for a Darkshot Gun
  • CHANGE: Use for a Darksword
  • SWARLS: Use for a Full Moon Sword
  • PENNY: Use for a Chroma Vampire’s Edge
  • TUGA: Use for a Chroma Scythe
  • BRAWL: Use for a Chroma Icebrawler
  • CUTTINGLOGZ: Use for a Logcutter
  • FESTIVESZN: Use for a Festivity Knife
  • COOLGUY: Use for a Chroma Scythe
  • 2024: Use for a 2024 Knife
  • ST34MPUNK: Use for a Steampunk Glove
  • 100MVISITS: Use for a 100M Corrupt Knife
  • PLUNGER: Use for a Triple Plunger Gun
  • ICEFLAKEYYY: Use for a Chroma Iceflake
  • ICEYPINKY123: Use for a Pink Ice Dragon
  • WS10: Use for a WS10 Knife
  • VALENTINES: Use for a Valentine’s Sword
  • M4G1C: Use for a Magical Greatsword
  • FIDGETSPINNER: Use for a Fidget Spinner
  • EMANSBARBIETHING: Use for a Pink Corrupt Knife
  • FOOTY: Use for a Soccer Ball
  • LUCKY: Use for a Lucky Striker
  • INFLATABLE: Use for an Inflatable Sword
  • P1ZZ4: Use for a Pizza Sword
  • PRESENTFOR75: Use for a Present
  • HALLOWEEN2023: Use for a Traveler’s Axe
  • BATZ: Use for a Bat’s Blade and a Bat’s Revolver
  • FREECOINS: Use for 5k Coins
  • BAT30THOUSAND: Use for a Purple Bat
  • FIREFIRE: Use for a Firey
  • EMANSPINKY: Use for a Pink Corrupt Knife
  • TRELLSREDTHING: Use for a Red Corrupt Knife
  • LIKEGOAL5000: Use for a Sparkle Knife
  • ICEBREAKER: Use for an Icebreaker Axe
  • CHROMASEER: Use for a Seer
  • MILESTONE10M: Use for a Galaxy Slasher
  • 10KBALL: Use for a Basketball
  • CRYSTAL7000: Use for a Crystal Heat Knife
  • PHANTOM37500: Use for a Toxic Phantom Knife
  • SWIRLY: Use for a Swirly Axe
  • HALLOW: Use for a Hallowscythe
  • BATTLEAXE: Use for a Battle Axe
  • LASER: Use for a Laser
  • ICE: Use for an Icecrucher
  • FALLWAVES10000: Use for Fall Waves

Zyleak’s MM2 Codes (Expired)

  • SILVERTHROPHY25K
  • LIGHTUP
  • PUMKINBOW
  • RELEASE
  • JD
  • LIKEGOAL15K
  • LIKES500
  • LIKES1000
  • LIKES2000
  • VISITS1MIL
  • GOAL3000

Related: Murder Mystery 2 Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Zyleak’s MM2

To redeem Zyleak’s MM2 codes, follow the steps below:

How to redeem codes in Zyleak's MM2
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Zyleak’s MM2 on Roblox.
  2. Click the Inventory icon on the left side of the screen.
  3. Enter the code into the text box in the top-right corner of the Inventory window.
  4. Click Redeem or press Enter on your keyboard to claim your goodies.

If you want to get codes for other popular Roblox titles, check out our Death Ball Codes and Blade Ball Codes articles and find out how to get useful freebies.

Post Tag:
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Zyleak's MM2
related content
Read Article Anime Rangers Codes
Anime Rangers Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Rangers Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Anime Dreams Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Promo image for Jujutsu Tycoon.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Anime Rangers Codes
Anime Rangers Promo Image
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Rangers Codes
Andrija Bulatović Andrija Bulatović Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Anime Dreams Simulator gameplay screenshot.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Anime Dreams Simulator Codes (March 2024)
Vuk Vladisavljev Vuk Vladisavljev Mar 21, 2024
Read Article Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Promo image for Jujutsu Tycoon.
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Jujutsu Tycoon Codes
Ana Mitic Ana Mitic Mar 21, 2024
Author
Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.