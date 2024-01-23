Video Games

All Project Slayers Codes in Roblox (January 2024)

A header for the Project Slayers game in Roblox.

A riff on such anime as Demon Slayer, Project Slayers features, like many other Roblox games, a lot of different codes you can enter to get free stuff, so here’s a list of them.

All Codes for Project Slayers in Roblox
How to Redeem Codes
Where & How Can You Get More Codes?
Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

All Codes for Project Slayers in Roblox

At the time of this article’s most recent update, there aren’t any active codes for Project Slayers in Roblox, which is unusual. It’s likely that more will be added to the game sooner rather than later, so make sure to check back here.

CodeReward
N/AN/A

How to Redeem Codes

An image from Project Slayers showing the main screen and how to enter codes, which is part of an article on all the codes.

To redeem codes, open the game up in Roblox. On the main screen, you’ll see the image of a gift on the right side. Click that and then enter your code in the box that appears. Hit “Submit Code,” and you’ll be good to go!

Where & How Can You Get More Codes?

Like with a lot of games in Roblox, Discord is going to be the best place to get codes for the game outside of articles like this one. Here’s a link to the official one for Project Slayers. As a word of warning, make sure that you’re not sharing your personal information with anyone online and that you’re not exchanging codes for money.

Why Aren’t These Codes Working?

If the above codes aren’t working, there’s a few reasons that might be happening. The biggest is that the codes are expired. Although we try and keep this as up-to-date as possible, there’s always a chance we’ve missed something. Otherwise, make sure you’ve entered everything right and that you haven’t redeemed the code before.

And those are all the codes for Project Slayers in Roblox. If you’re looking for more, check out our list of all the codes in All Star Tower Defense.

