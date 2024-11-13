Pikmin Bloom Codes (November 2024)

Updated: November 13, 2024 We added new codes!

Some people, like your parents, for example, will tell you that video games are a waste of time. Well, you can prove them wrong with Pikmin Bloom. This mobile game will literally make you leave your gaming chair to touch grass and, more importantly, hunt Pikmin creatures.

You need supplies when you’re out exploring, so use Pikmin Bloom codes to get free items. After all, catching and taking care of Pikmin is far from easy, so make sure you use these codes before they expire. Look at our All Pokemon GO Free Item Promo Codes list for more codes and capture some Pokémon.

All Pikmin Bloom Codes List

Active Pikmin Bloom Codes

3YPBCP: Use for a Single-Use Slot and an Expedition Drone

Expired Pikmin Bloom Codes

PBCP24FW

How to Redeem Codes for Pikmin Bloom

To redeem Pikmin Bloom codes, follow the steps below:

Visit the Pikmin Bloom Offer Redemption site. Sign into your account. Enter a code into the text box. Hit Apply to claim goodies.

Why Are My Pikmin Bloom Codes Not Working?

You’re likely struggling to get freebies because you’ve mistyped your Pikmin Bloom codes. There’s no need to type in codes manually and risk making typos when you can copy and paste them. Error messages also appear when codes expire, so try to act quickly.

What Is Pikmin Bloom?

Pikmin Bloom is part of the Pikmin series and it’s a mobile game with mechanics similar to Pokémon GO. You have to leave your house and walk around to discover different types of Pikmin creatures, depending on the location you’re at. Once you find them, plant them, and you’ll get your very own Pikmin pets to follow you around.

