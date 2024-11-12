Forgot password
Revolution Idle Codes (November 2024)

Published: Nov 12, 2024 03:41 am

Updated November 12, 2024

We added new codes!

Delve into a mesmerizing game that involves staring at rotating circles. It’s not like Uzumaki, so you won’t go mad for playing this game, nor will you start having circles on your forehead. You barely do much in Revolution Idle, but hey, circles, am I right?

Unlocking the bigger spirals can take time, but you can add more Flux Time with Revolution Idle codes. The game might be simple, but it takes lots of patience as well, so luckily, you can speed things up thanks to the codes in our list below. Speaking of Idle games that take minimum effort, check out our list of Idle Office Tycoon Codes and grab more goodies.

All Revolution Idle Codes List

Active Revolution Idle Codes

  • frenzyrevo: Use for x1k Souls
  • spinfaster: Use for 30 minutes of Time Flux

Expired Revolution Idle Codes

  • givemore

How to Redeem Codes in Revolution Idle

You’ll have to play the game for a few minutes to unlock the Revolution Idle (available on Google Play and Apple Store) code redemption system, but once you do, you can find it this way:

  1. Run Revolution Idle on your device.
  2. Go into the Shop and press the ‘Add a Code’ button.
  3. Type a code into the textbox.
  4. Press Add to claim goodies.

How to Get More Revolution Idle Codes

You can check the official Revolution Idle Steam page, but I’ll warn you that finding Revolution Idle codes can be difficult and time-consuming. We made this page so that you won’t have to suffer scavenging the net when you can find all the codes right here.

Why Are My Revolution Idle Codes Not Working?

If you’re not receiving goodies, then double-check if you correctly entered specific Revolution Idle codes. Typos can happen when you use your keyboard, so try to copy/paste the codes to avoid the issue. Spelling mistakes aren’t the only problem because codes can also expire. If you correctly entered a code but get an error, contact us, and we’ll investigate.

What is Revolution Idle?

Revolution Idle is an idle game that you can play on your mobile and PC, and it involves creating colorful circles. It’s a simple game that barely requires doing much apart from clicking your mouse on a few buttons to buy multiplies. You mostly watch the circles spin, which is relaxing.

