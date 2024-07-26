Ultimate Anime Simulator Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 26, 2024
Added more codes!
All of your favorite heroes are in one place! Roam across iconic anime worlds, defeat goons, and collect valuable loot as you make your name known across the anime multiverse. If you want to speed things up, these Ultimate Anime Simulator codes will come in handy!
All Ultimate Anime Simulator Codes List
Ultimate Anime Simulator Codes (Working)
- Coin555: Use for 1k Coins
- Char123: Use for Epic Flame hero
- Char321: Use for Legendary Hawk hero
- Gem150: Use for 200 Diamonds
- Update140: Use for 200 Diamonds
- Discord200: Use for 200 Diamonds
- Group110: Use for 200 Diamonds
- Char246: Use for Mythical Robert hero
Ultimate Anime Simulator Codes (Expired)
- Gem159
How to Redeem Codes in Ultimate Anime Simulator
To redeem Ultimate Anime Simulator codes, follow our simple guide:
- Launch Ultimate Anime Simulator in Roblox.
- Click the bird icon (1) on the left side of the screen.
- Enter your working codes into the Type code here text field (2).
- Click Enter (3) to collect your rewards.
Published: Jul 26, 2024 05:51 am