The release date for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero has finally been revealed, meaning there are only so many months left to decide which version of the game to buy. To make the choice easier, here are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Bandai Namco isn’t pulling any punches this time around, offering plenty of pre-order bonuses, as well as a couple of different editions of its upcoming game. Here’s everything players can get for adding Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero to their video game collection.

All Pre-Order Bonuses for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Pre-ordering the game will allow gamers to get a headstart on filling out their roster of fighters:

6 characters early-unlock

Mystery playable character

All Editions for Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero

Sparking Zero has editions for every kind of Dragon Ball fan, from the diehard to the casual. Here are all of them in order of price:

Standard Edition ($69.99) Base Game Deluxe Edition ($99.99 and digital only) Base Game

Season Pass (DLC 1-3)

Seaon Pass Bonus – Summon Shenron

Early Access – Play 3 Days Early Ultimate Edition ($109.99) Base Game

Ultimate Upgrade Pack Goku (Super) Costume With Power Pole Emote Voice Set 2 Player Card Backgrounds 1 Customization Item

Season Pass (DLC 1-3)

Seaon Pass Bonus – Summon Shenron

Early Access – Play 3 Days Early Premium Edition ($229.99) Base Game

Ultimate Edition Upgrade Pack Voucher Card

Lenticular Card

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero Exclusive Diorama

Exclusive Cards

Steelbook

Metallic Bookmark

It should be noted that, while the first three editions of the game are available at all major retailers and online, the Premium Edition is only purchasable on Bandai Namco’s website.

And those are all of the pre-order bonuses and editions of Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero.

Dragon Ball: Sparking Zero releases on Oct. 11, 2024.

