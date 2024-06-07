New Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero Trailer Reveals What If Scenarios, Release Date

Dragon Ball Z: Budokai fans rise up, Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero finally has a release date. Alongside the official release date, we’ve got some new gameplay information regarding new scenarios, including What Ifs.

Let’s get to the meat and potatoes first — Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero finally has a confirmed release date of October 11, 2024. My inner child is screaming, and my outward adult is also crying at this news. As a spiritual successor to the Dragon Ball Z: Budokai franchise, I have been waiting for this moment for what feels like an eternity.

There are also some new gameplay elements, such as the What If? scenarios that seem to change up the story that we’ve grown to know, love, and play through on countless occasions. It appears that history may finally have the chance to rewrite itself during these particular moments, and we’ll have the chance to play through these fantastical new situations as soon as we get Sparking Zero in our hands.

While there was no confirmation of split-screen multiplayer so we can relive our favorite memories, Sparking Zero is confirmed to have online multiplayer. We can only hope that this feature is added in alongside all of the new fighters and scenarios so we can live out the fights we could only dream of when we were kids in this higher-fidelity version of the classic fighting game.

Alongside the biggest roster of any Dragon Ball Z game, Sparking Zero is shaping up to be one of the best games ever in the franchise. We’ll just need to see what they can pull off once it’s finally available for us to play. Can I just be put into Cryo-sleep until it’s ready to release?

Dragon Ball Z Sparking Zero is releasing on October 11, 2024, on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

