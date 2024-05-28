All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Frostpunk 2

Gloomy city-builder Frostpunk 2 is nearly here, and if you have a taste for life-or-death decisions or loved the original, you’ll be eyeing it already. But what are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Frostpunk 2? Here’s what you need to know.

All Pre-Order Bonuses and Editions For Frostpunk 2

Frostpunk 2 lands on PC on July 25, with an Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 release to follow at a later, unspecified date. It’s set after a new Ice Age, where heat is at the heart of your city, even before food figures into things. The original was a real blast, even if it was a bit grim, with decisions that included whether to enforce child labor.

The sequel promises to be just as dark, if not more. So, if that’s up your alley, you might be thinking of pre-ordering Frostpunk 2. Here’s what’s available in the way of pre-orders bonuses:

Pre-Order Bonuses for Frostpunk 2

There are currently no pre-order bonuses for Frostpunk 2. That may well change when the console version comes out, but there are no digital rewards you get for buying it early on PC.

However, there is a pre-order discount on the Digital Deluxe edition of the game, and that entitles you to play the story mode three days early. You’ll get 10% off if you buy it before July 25 on Steam or July 22 on the Epic Games Store. You can buy the PC version of Frostpunk 2 from the Epic Games Store, but Microsoft isn’t offering the same discount.

All Editions for Frostpunk 2

There are two editions of Frostpunk 2, one standard and one where you’re essentially buying the game’s DLC in advance. Here’s a breakdown of the two editions:

Frostpunk 2 Standard Edition – PC (Digital)

Base Frostpunk 2 game

Frostpunk 2 Deluxe Edition – PC (Digital)

Base Frostpunk 2 game

3 DLCs (paid post-release content)

Play Story Mode 72 hours before release

Exclusive in-game item

“Warm Flesh” novella (digital version/part of the upcoming Frostpunk anthology)

Digital artbook & soundtrack

If you pre-order the Deluxe Edition and that edition only, you’ll get to play the game’s story three days early. You’ll also get those three pieces of post-launch DLC, though there’s no telling whether they’ll be worth the money.

There’s also a mysterious “in-game item” and the Warm Flesh novella, a glimpse of the upcoming Frostpunk anthology. There are so many stories that could be told about Frostpunk‘s frozen world, stories you never get to experience because you’re too busy running the city.

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Frostpunk 2.

