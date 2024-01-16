Frostpunk 2 Gameplay Trailer Promises a Stressful Frozen Wasteland

It’s been some time since we last covered the sequel to Frostpunk. However, that’s about to change because 11 Bit Studios’ next survival game, Frostpunk 2, has finally received its first official gameplay trailer.

You can check out the latest footage of the game below:

Damn, it’s like SimCity with a wintery apocalypse. The sheer anxiety of keeping up with citizens’ demands as The Steward is palpable, making it feel colder than it already is.

Time-wise, Frostpunk 2 takes place 30 years after the original game, which was set in the late 19th century, following a devasting blizzard. You must deal with a resource-hungry population as you build and expand your metropolis. Laws must be passed, factions must be negotiated with, and technologies must be researched and utilized. Fail to keep everybody happy, and the City will fall.

This looks like “Anxiety: The Game.” As someone who had to disable the time limit in Unsighted, I don’t know if I’d be able to handle the various requests from so many people at once. I’d certainly love to give it a try, though, even if I’ll end up feeling guilty acquiescing to one faction of citizens over others. But that’s just the life of a virtual leader.

Frostpunk 2 will launch on PC during the first half of 2024. It will be available on day one for PC Game Pass and on Xbox Game Pass when it releases on Xbox Series X|S (no solid release date has been set yet). The title will also be released on PlayStation 5 at some point in the future.

If you're interested in other titles that will show up on Game Pass, here's the answer to whether Skull and Bones will be part of the subscription service.