Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is an enhanced version of a wild and weird RPG. So, if you’re thinking of putting your money down, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.
All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance
Previously only available on Nintendo Switch, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance features an improved version of Shin Megami Tensei V, as well as the original game. It’s also the first chance fans of the series will have to play this latest entry on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.
But what do you get if you pre-order the game? And are there any fancy collector’s editions if you want to have the series’ beasties gracing your shelf? Here’s everything on offer:
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Pre-Order Bonuses
Whether you order the game digitally or physically, as long as you order before its June 14 release, you’ll get the following items:
2 Sacred Treasure Sets DLC that include:
- “Gleam Grenade” to inflict a small amount of damage to foes
- “Haraedo Bead” to recover HP for all allies
Both can “be used infinitely in battles,” which is certainly interesting. There are, presumably, some constraints, or these items could be in danger of unbalancing the game.
All Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Editions
While the original Shin Megami Tensei V had a premium/collector’s edition, that’s not the case here. There are, however, a handful of different editions of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Here’s what you can get your hands on and how much it’ll cost you:
Standard Edition (Physical and Digital) – $59.99
Available physically and digitally (except on PC, where it’s digital only), this includes:
- Base game
- Pre-order bonuses if purchased before release
Steelbook Launch Edition (Physical Only) – $59.99
Available physically on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, this includes:
- Base game
- Steelbook case
- Pre-order bonuses if purchased before release
You can expect this to be available for a while, but when stocks run out, you’ll only be able to get the standard edition.
Digital Deluxe Edition (Digital Only) – $69.99
Available across all formats digitally, this contains:
- Base game
- Pre-order bonuses if purchased before release
- DLC Content – Mitama Dance of Wealth
- DLC Content – Mitama Dance of EXP
- DLC Content – Mitama Dance of Miracles
- Demon Subquest – Sakura Cinders of the East
- Demon Subquest – Holy Will and Profane Dissent
And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.
Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance releases on June 14.