Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance, three characters standing, ready for action, in a red room.
Category:
Video Games

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Image of Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen
|
Published: May 28, 2024 08:49 am

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance is an enhanced version of a wild and weird RPG. So, if you’re thinking of putting your money down, here are all pre-order bonuses and editions for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Recommended Videos

All Pre-Order Bonuses & Editions for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance

Previously only available on Nintendo Switch, Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance features an improved version of Shin Megami Tensei V, as well as the original game. It’s also the first chance fans of the series will have to play this latest entry on Xbox, PC, and PlayStation.

But what do you get if you pre-order the game? And are there any fancy collector’s editions if you want to have the series’ beasties gracing your shelf? Here’s everything on offer:

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Pre-Order Bonuses

Whether you order the game digitally or physically, as long as you order before its June 14 release, you’ll get the following items:

2 Sacred Treasure Sets DLC that include:

  • “Gleam Grenade” to inflict a small amount of damage to foes
  • “Haraedo Bead” to recover HP for all allies

Both can “be used infinitely in battles,” which is certainly interesting. There are, presumably, some constraints, or these items could be in danger of unbalancing the game.

Related: Atlus Delisting Shin Megami Tensei V as Vengeance Releases

All Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance Editions

While the original Shin Megami Tensei V had a premium/collector’s edition, that’s not the case here. There are, however, a handful of different editions of Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance. Here’s what you can get your hands on and how much it’ll cost you:

Standard Edition (Physical and Digital) – $59.99

Available physically and digitally (except on PC, where it’s digital only), this includes:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses if purchased before release

Steelbook Launch Edition (Physical Only) – $59.99

Available physically on PlayStation, Xbox, and Switch, this includes:

  • Base game
  • Steelbook case
  • Pre-order bonuses if purchased before release

You can expect this to be available for a while, but when stocks run out, you’ll only be able to get the standard edition.

Digital Deluxe Edition (Digital Only) – $69.99

The digital deluxe content for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Available across all formats digitally, this contains:

  • Base game
  • Pre-order bonuses if purchased before release
  • DLC Content – Mitama Dance of Wealth
  • DLC Content – Mitama Dance of EXP
  • DLC Content – Mitama Dance of Miracles
  • Demon Subquest – Sakura Cinders of the East
  • Demon Subquest – Holy Will and Profane Dissent

And those are all the pre-order bonuses and editions for Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance.

Shin Megami Tensei V: Vengeance releases on June 14.

Post Tag:
Shin Megami Tensei V
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article How to Find the Exile Seeking Help Treasure in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find the Exile Seeking Help Treasure in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 28, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 28, 2024
Read Article Adopt Me Codes (May 2024)
Adopt Me Official artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Adopt Me Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 28, 2024
Related Content
Read Article How to Find the Exile Seeking Help Treasure in Wuthering Waves
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
How to Find the Exile Seeking Help Treasure in Wuthering Waves
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza May 28, 2024
Read Article Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Monopoly GO Grill & Glory Tournament Rewards, Milestones & Tips
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki May 28, 2024
Read Article Adopt Me Codes (May 2024)
Adopt Me Official artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Adopt Me Codes (May 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic May 28, 2024
Author
Chris McMullen
Chris McMullen is a freelance contributor at The Escapist and has been with the site since 2020. He returned to writing about games following several career changes, with his most recent stint lasting five-plus years. He hopes that, through his writing work, he settles the karmic debt he incurred by persuading his parents to buy a Mega CD. Outside of The Escapist, Chris covers news and more for GameSpew. He's also been published at such sites as VG247, Space, and more. His tastes run to horror, the post-apocalyptic, and beyond, though he'll tackle most things that aren't exclusively sports-based. At Escapist, he's covered such games as Infinite Craft, Lies of P, Starfield, and numerous other major titles.