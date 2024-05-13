Atlus Delisting Shin Megami Tensei V as Vengeance Releases

A new version of Shin Megami Tensei V is on the way, and that means bad things for the original version of the game. Atlus is delisting Shin Megami Tensei V as Vengeance prepares to release later this year.

Recommended Videos

The latest entry in the Shin Megami Tensei series, Shin Megami Tensei V, released on the Nintendo Switch in 2021 and got great reviews. It was so popular, in fact, that by early 2022, the game had sold over one million copies. However, that wasn’t enough for Atlas, which decided to work on an enhanced edition for the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S, in addition to the Switch.

Related: I Backed Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes – Here’s Why I Dropped It After A Week

Usually, a new edition of a game doesn’t mean much for older versions. People are typically still able to buy and play it if they’re interested. Atlus didn’t even delist Persona 5 once its enhanced version, Persona 5 Royal, hit shelves. Unfortunately, there is now a deadline to grab Shin Megami Tensei V, as it’s set to be removed from the Switch eShop on June 13 in the United States and June 14 in Japan, right around when Vengeance is released.

Thankfully, anyone who already owns the game won’t be affected by the delisting. The game, as well as its DLC, will still be available on Switch if it’s been purchased prior to the deadline. Atlus is clearly putting all of its eggs in the Vengeance basket, though, so for those who have put plenty of hours into the original game, it may be worth checking out the new version once it comes out. It’s set to add plenty of quality of life features, as well as new locations, enemies, DLC, and more.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more