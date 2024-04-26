How to Get Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade

There are a few different ways to increase EVE’s power in Stellar Blade, but nothing truly beats finding another Weapon Core. To help you upgrade your sword as you progress in the game, I’ll cover where you can get them.

Stellar Blade: How to Get Weapon Cores

Screenshot by The Escapist.

Weapon Cores can only be earned by defeating any Elite Naytiba or Alpha Naytiba. Once you beat one of the Elites or the Alphas for the first time, a core is always guaranteed, along with the rest of their loot. However, you can’t go back and reset the boss for more loot. It’s a one-and-done battle until you find the next boss fight in the story. The good news is that you typically only need one core at a time to get more damage.

You can easily tell when you encounter an Elite Naytiba or an Alpha Naytiba. They always have massive health bars along with unique names. Of course, that means taking them down is going to be tougher than the other minions you see along the way. After you beat one of these Naytiba down, don’t forget to hold R2 over the loot so you don’t leave anything behind.

The Weapon Cores themselves won’t automatically enhance your weapon so you need to make sure that happens on your own. It’s another reason to go back to the Supply Camp.

How to Upgrade Your Sword in Stellar Blade

Open the Repair Console at a Supply Camp and hold “X” to enhance your sword with a Weapon Core. This boost will provide a pure damage buff each time you obtain another core and it’s one of the best ways to upgrade EVE. In the same menu, you can find more slots for your Tumbler and more slots for upgraded gear.

In no time, EVE will start collecting all the parts you find in the story and the gameplay starts to fall into place.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation.

