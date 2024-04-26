EVE's sword in Stellar Blade.
Screenshot by The Escapist.
Category:
Guides
Video Games

How to Get Weapon Cores in Stellar Blade

Chasing Elites.
Image of Dan Wenerowicz
Dan Wenerowicz
|
Published: Apr 26, 2024 06:17 pm

There are a few different ways to increase EVE’s power in Stellar Blade, but nothing truly beats finding another Weapon Core. To help you upgrade your sword as you progress in the game, I’ll cover where you can get them.

Recommended Videos

Stellar Blade: How to Get Weapon Cores

Attack Power Enhancement with Weapon Cores menu in Stellar Blade.
Screenshot by The Escapist.

Weapon Cores can only be earned by defeating any Elite Naytiba or Alpha Naytiba. Once you beat one of the Elites or the Alphas for the first time, a core is always guaranteed, along with the rest of their loot. However, you can’t go back and reset the boss for more loot. It’s a one-and-done battle until you find the next boss fight in the story. The good news is that you typically only need one core at a time to get more damage.

You can easily tell when you encounter an Elite Naytiba or an Alpha Naytiba. They always have massive health bars along with unique names. Of course, that means taking them down is going to be tougher than the other minions you see along the way. After you beat one of these Naytiba down, don’t forget to hold R2 over the loot so you don’t leave anything behind.

Related
How to Get the Skin Suit in Stellar Blade

The Weapon Cores themselves won’t automatically enhance your weapon so you need to make sure that happens on your own. It’s another reason to go back to the Supply Camp.

How to Upgrade Your Sword in Stellar Blade

Open the Repair Console at a Supply Camp and hold “X” to enhance your sword with a Weapon Core. This boost will provide a pure damage buff each time you obtain another core and it’s one of the best ways to upgrade EVE. In the same menu, you can find more slots for your Tumbler and more slots for upgraded gear.

In no time, EVE will start collecting all the parts you find in the story and the gameplay starts to fall into place.

Stellar Blade is available now on PlayStation.

Post Tag:
Stellar Blade
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?
Another Crab's Treasure Game Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Where to Find the Dark Souls Helmet in Another Crab’s Treasure (Shellslike Achievement)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find the Dark Souls Helmet in Another Crab’s Treasure (Shellslike Achievement)
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Affinity in Stellar Blade
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Increase Affinity in Stellar Blade
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 26, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?
Another Crab's Treasure Game Pass Featured
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Does Another Crab’s Treasure Have A Skill Check Boss?
Shaun Cichacki Shaun Cichacki Apr 26, 2024
Read Article Where to Find the Dark Souls Helmet in Another Crab’s Treasure (Shellslike Achievement)
Category: Guides
Guides
Video Games
Video Games
Where to Find the Dark Souls Helmet in Another Crab’s Treasure (Shellslike Achievement)
Patrick Souza Patrick Souza Apr 26, 2024
Read Article How to Increase Affinity in Stellar Blade
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Guides
Guides
How to Increase Affinity in Stellar Blade
Daphne Fama Daphne Fama Apr 26, 2024
Author
Dan Wenerowicz
Dan has been writing gaming guides, features and news for four years after graduating with a BA in writing. You can find him endlessly covering COD, Diablo 4, and any major releases. Otherwise he's cooking up another opinion piece.