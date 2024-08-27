Disney Dreamlight Valley End of Summer Event Start Date, Activities, & Rewards

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans got an exciting surprise—a new content update! On the tail of the Dapper Delights update, Disney Dreamlight Valley will give fans another treat in the form of an End of Summer event.

When is the End of Summer Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The End of Summer Event in Disney Dreamlight Valley will start on September 4 and run through September 26. That’s nearly a month to enjoy the special summer’s end-themed activities and quests.

Though the event was announced during a Nintendo event, it should be available for players across all platforms where you can play Disney Dreamlight Valley. This has been the case for prior updates, including the recent Dapper Delights update, which added Tiana to the game across platforms.

Disney Dreamlight Valley End of Summer Activities

The new event promises to give players a way to celebrate late summer in the Valley. That means new activities to fill our magical days!

Marshmallow Hunting

Primarily, we’ll be collecting specialty marshmallows in two colors: blue and pink. Pink marshmallows will be the most common, appearing on bushes in the Plaza, but we’ll also need to hunt down special blue marshmallows all across the Valley. These special blue marshmallows will potentially appear in the following areas:

Plaza

Peaceful Meadow

Dazzle Beach

Forest of Valor

Glade of Trust

These are some of the earlier areas you unlock in the game, so the marshmallow hunt should be accessible even for players who are newer to Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Campfire Cooking & Crafting

Along with these marshmallows, we’re getting new campfire-themed recipes like s’mores that we can cook up. The marshmallows will also be key ingredients for other camp essentials, including a nice bonfire pit to gather around.

Summer Dreamlight Duties

All that festive marshmallow hunting, cooking, and crafting will come along with some new Dreamlight Duties to check off. You’ll want to gift and eat marshmallow-related dishes during the End of Summer event to earn special rewards!

Disney Dreamlight Valley End of Summer Rewards

Checking off your Dreamlight Duties will always earn a little Dreamlight in the Valley. However, during the End of Summer event, there are other rewards to enjoy.

While they haven’t released the full list just yet, the team at Gameloft shared we’ll be able to earn new wearables for our avatars by completing the new, End of Summer-themed duties. If the trailer is any indication, we bet there will be some awesome camping attire so we can really sink into the late summer vibes in the Valley.

Disney Dreamlight Valley is available to play now.

