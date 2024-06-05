Roblox Ohio Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 5, 2024
If you’ve ever wanted to experience the worst society has to offer, live in a real-world equivalent of hell, and constantly be worried about your safety, we have a game for you. With Roblox Ohio codes, you can make your and other people’s lives so much worse.
Active Roblox Ohio Codes
- STOP: Use for a Stop Sign melee weapon
- RICHINOHIO: Use for 1,250 Cash
- OHIOMOMENT: Use for 520 Cash
- IGOTAGUN: Use for a Gun
- TASER: Use for Tasers
- TOMAHAWK: Use for a Tomahawk
- PEPPERSPRAY: Use for Pepper Spray
- BURN: Use for Molotov Cocktail
- ITSASIGN: Use for a Sign
- NINJA: Use for Throwing Stars
Expired Roblox Ohio Codes
- TROLLAAGE
How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Ohio
To redeem Roblox Ohio codes, follow these easy steps below:
- Open Ohio in Roblox.
- Press the top of the phone in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
- Click the Codes button on the phone’s screen.
- Enter a code in the blue text box.
- Hit Submit and receive your free goodies!
