Roblox Ohio Codes (June 2024)

Updated: June 5, 2024 We searched for the latest codes!

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the worst society has to offer, live in a real-world equivalent of hell, and constantly be worried about your safety, we have a game for you. With Roblox Ohio codes, you can make your and other people’s lives so much worse.

All Roblox Ohio List

Active Roblox Ohio Codes

STOP : Use for a Stop Sign melee weapon

: Use for a Stop Sign melee weapon RICHINOHIO : Use for 1,250 Cash

: Use for 1,250 Cash OHIOMOMENT : Use for 520 Cash

: Use for 520 Cash IGOTAGUN : Use for a Gun

: Use for a Gun TASER : Use for Tasers

: Use for Tasers TOMAHAWK : Use for a Tomahawk

: Use for a Tomahawk PEPPERSPRAY : Use for Pepper Spray

: Use for Pepper Spray BURN : Use for Molotov Cocktail

: Use for Molotov Cocktail ITSASIGN : Use for a Sign

: Use for a Sign NINJA: Use for Throwing Stars

Expired Roblox Ohio Codes

TROLLAAGE

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Ohio

To redeem Roblox Ohio codes, follow these easy steps below:

Open Ohio in Roblox. Press the top of the phone in the bottom-left corner of the screen. Click the Codes button on the phone’s screen. Enter a code in the blue text box. Hit Submit and receive your free goodies!

