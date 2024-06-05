Roblox Ohio Official Art
Image via DevvGames
Category:
Video Games
Codes

Roblox Ohio Codes (June 2024)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|
Published: Jun 5, 2024 11:11 am

Updated: June 5, 2024

We searched for the latest codes!

Recommended Videos

If you’ve ever wanted to experience the worst society has to offer, live in a real-world equivalent of hell, and constantly be worried about your safety, we have a game for you. With Roblox Ohio codes, you can make your and other people’s lives so much worse.

All Roblox Ohio List

Active Roblox Ohio Codes

  • STOP: Use for a Stop Sign melee weapon
  • RICHINOHIO: Use for 1,250 Cash
  • OHIOMOMENT: Use for 520 Cash
  • IGOTAGUN: Use for a Gun
  • TASER: Use for Tasers
  • TOMAHAWK: Use for a Tomahawk
  • PEPPERSPRAY: Use for Pepper Spray 
  • BURN: Use for Molotov Cocktail
  • ITSASIGN: Use for a Sign
  • NINJA: Use for Throwing Stars

Expired Roblox Ohio Codes

  • TROLLAAGE

Related: Roblox Cali Shootout Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Ohio

To redeem Roblox Ohio codes, follow these easy steps below:

  • Ohio How to redeem codes phone selection
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Ohio How to redeem codes phone menu
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  • Roblox Ohio Code Redemption Menu
    Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open Ohio in Roblox.
  2. Press the top of the phone in the bottom-left corner of the screen.
  3. Click the Codes button on the phone’s screen.
  4. Enter a code in the blue text box.
  5. Hit Submit and receive your free goodies!

If you want to play more similar games with freebies, check out our War Tycoon Codes and Roblox Charge Codes articles, too!

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
Roblox Ohio
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
Read Article Roblox Charge Codes (June 2024)
Roblox Charge promo image
Roblox Charge promo image
Roblox Charge promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Charge Codes (June 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Roblox Epic Minigames Codes (June 2024)
Roblox Epic Minigames Official Art
Roblox Epic Minigames Official Art
Roblox Epic Minigames Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Epic Minigames Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Roblox Murder Party Codes (June 2024)
Murder Party game artwork
Murder Party game artwork
Murder Party game artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Roblox Murder Party Codes (June 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Jun 5, 2024
Related Content
Read Article Roblox Charge Codes (June 2024)
Roblox Charge promo image
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Charge Codes (June 2024)
Kristina Timotic Kristina Timotic Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Roblox Epic Minigames Codes (June 2024)
Roblox Epic Minigames Official Art
Category: Video Games
Video Games
Codes
Codes
Roblox Epic Minigames Codes (June 2024)
Danilo Grbovic Danilo Grbovic Jun 5, 2024
Read Article Roblox Murder Party Codes (June 2024)
Murder Party game artwork
Category: Codes
Codes
Video Games
Video Games
Roblox Murder Party Codes (June 2024)
Jovan Krstić Jovan Krstić Jun 5, 2024
Author
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.