Roblox Charge Codes (April 2024)

To become the most powerful warrior in this PvP experience, you need to level up and get the best swords. Redeeming Roblox Charge codes will give you a lot of free Coins you can spend on new weapons. You will also get EXP to help you power up!

All Roblox Charge Codes List

Roblox Charge Codes (Working)

OUTRAGE : Use for EXP

: Use for EXP FIVEK : Use for 10K Coins and EXP

: Use for 10K Coins and EXP TESTING : Use for 10K Coins and EXP

: Use for 10K Coins and EXP ALPHA : Use for 10K Coins and EXP

: Use for 10K Coins and EXP POWER : Use for 10K Coins and EXP

: Use for 10K Coins and EXP SALT : Use for 30K Coins and EXP

: Use for 30K Coins and EXP SMITE: Use for 30K Coins and EXP

Roblox Charge Codes (Expired)

There are currently no expired Roblox Charge codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Charge

Follow our simple instructions below to redeem Roblox Charge codes:

Launch Charge on Roblox. Click the sword icon on the left side of your screen. Input a working code into the ENTER CODE text box. Click REDEEM to claim your freebies.

