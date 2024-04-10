Category:
Roblox Charge Codes (April 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
|
Published: Apr 10, 2024 10:16 am
Roblox Charge promo image
Image via Easy Dub Studios

To become the most powerful warrior in this PvP experience, you need to level up and get the best swords. Redeeming Roblox Charge codes will give you a lot of free Coins you can spend on new weapons. You will also get EXP to help you power up!

All Roblox Charge Codes List

Roblox Charge Codes (Working)

  • OUTRAGE: Use for EXP
  • FIVEK: Use for 10K Coins and EXP
  • TESTING: Use for 10K Coins and EXP
  • ALPHA: Use for 10K Coins and EXP
  • POWER: Use for 10K Coins and EXP
  • SALT: Use for 30K Coins and EXP
  • SMITE: Use for 30K Coins and EXP

Roblox Charge Codes (Expired)

  • There are currently no expired Roblox Charge codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Roblox Charge

Follow our simple instructions below to redeem Roblox Charge codes:

How to redeem codes in Roblox Charge
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Launch Charge on Roblox.
  2. Click the sword icon on the left side of your screen.
  3. Input a working code into the ENTER CODE text box.
  4. Click REDEEM to claim your freebies.

In case you’d like to try out similar Roblox experiences, check out our Bending Battlegrounds Codes and Combat Warriors Codes articles to find codes and redeem them for helpful freebies in those popular games, too!

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.