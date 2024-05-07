Fortnite Codes (May 2024)

Having the coolest Locker in the squad is a badge of honor in Fortnite. However, not every item in the game is acquired by using V-Bucks or completing challenges. Here are all the Fortnite codes for May 2024.
All Fortnite Codes List
Fortnite Codes (Active)
Unfortunately, as of May 7, 2024, there are no active Fortnite codes for players to redeem. That’s sure to change, however, so make sure to check back when codes become available.
Fortnite Codes (Expired)
- MPUV-3GCP-MWYT-RXUS
- WDCT-SD21-RKJ1-LDRJ
- 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7
- FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95
- D5ZUX-S9W7R-VP835-4PQR6
- TM6N6-H3XVT-2DJ9H-MAYD2
- LJG6-DGYB-RMTH-YMB5
- D8PT-33YY-B3KP-HHBJ
- YNQJ7-4EVUP-RJDMT-ENRK6
- MYTJH-AXUFM-KA4VF-JV6LK
- Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682
- 69JS-99GS-6344-STT8
- 6AQFF-N3SMY-2E6XZ-ZD3A4
- 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK
- WDCT-SD74-2KMG-RQPV
- MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU
- MTZ28-LNPPJ-DRGJU-GPXDY
- 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK
- AUBLE-4Z6GP-P3EXU-5WFHT
- 8XJBG-EH8SU-KBXHF-ZSMH9
- MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM
- 5HE5C-B9PJ9-975DZ-RF5AK
- 3CT3L-5H6N6-2H35S-8TVX7
- MK2T-UDBL-AKR9-XROM
- YXTU-DGMY-BR5L-UBNS
- SDKY-7LKM-ULMF-ZKOT
- Z4A33-NLKR2-V9X34-G3682
- FAT6P-PPE2E-4WQKV-UXP95
- XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML
- 8XJBG-EH8SU-KBXHF-ZSMH9
- YXTU-DTRO-S3AP-QRHZ
- Y2429-69CD3-WMYNS-Y64V2
- VHNJ-GM7B-RHYA-UUQD
- YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
- 3TGEH-3RJUV-WV5EF-BDGE7
- MYTJH-AXUFM-KA4VF-JV6LK
- NCSDH-L22H9-6DB5N-VU5VE
- LPYDF-3C79V-TTFLG-YSBQP
- XTGL-9DKO-SDBV-FDDZ
- 8Z35X-3ZWAB-BC57H-EQTQZ
- 3TGEH-3RJUV-WV5EF-BDGE7
- P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
- SDKY-7LKM-UTGL-LHTU
- 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL7Z-3Y2MK
- WSNQG-NG4YM-BS4VU-LNG8H
- MK2T-7LGP-UFA8-KXGU
- 7A8D4-XAVA4-GYL72-3Y2MK
- HW6E3-ZTMJD-UML9J-T6LEQ
- YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
- SNMY9-NJ9JE-A7GHN-C54NQ
- 9BS9-NSKB-JAT2-8WYA
- MEMCE-AMLSF-7QYKS-ZAP22
- WDCT-SD21-RKJ6-UACP
- P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
- YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
- 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7
- TDSM-4KUP-2HKL-NKXZ
- Z6P2X-F4UA6-V5QJH-CABCL
- 5PGPF-VXB6P-3HYBM-PTDZR
- 3QVS2-A9R27-2QFGZ-PF7W7
- PAX7N-79CGE-NMW6T-C9NZG
- NBP4S-SLUET-YWQHY-66C2Z
- 0853-1358-8532
- YGGWX-38PNW-6TE2Q-JVKLS
- P2XY4-QB7Z8-Y6GVZ-KZZBT
- 72K9P-JDGRG-NB23P-FC9B3
- JNVK4-4UPHA-MYN43-2E2RW
- XTGL-9DKO-SD9D-CWML
- AVAEX-H3XFK-RAVFF-CTLC7
- FGNHR-LWLW5-698CN-DMZXL
- ND8H-LW2Z-LKTW-7W22
- 8773-0285-0717
- BANANNANANANA
How to Redeem Codes in Fortnite
It’s going to take a little bit of work to redeem Fortnite codes, but it’s always more than worth it, as Epic Games loves to give out great rewards to its playerbase. Here’s how to refeem codes in Fortnite:
- Travel to the Fortnite website’s redemption page
- Sign into your Epic Games account
- Paste the code into the text box and click “Redeem”
- Press the “Activate” button
How to Get Fortnite Codes
Fortnite codes are usually announced on X or in the news section of the game’s official website. With how much information gets posted on those platforms, though, it’s probably easier to just check back in here from time to time.
And those are all the Fortnite codes for May 2024.
Fortnite is available to play now on various platforms, including the Meta Quest 2 and 3.