Fortnite is legendary for its wide range of excellent emotes. From dances to dabs, there really is something for everyone to enjoy. If you’d like to add another free emote to your options, we’ve got you covered with this guide on how to unlock the Nanner Ringer emote in Fortnite.

How to Get the Nanner Ringer Emote in Fortnite

The first thing you’ll need to do to unlock this sweet new emote is to load up your web browser and head on over to the official Fortnite code redemption page. Here, you’ll need to log into the Fortnite account you’d like to put the emote on. Once you’re logged in, enter the following code to redeem the emote: BANAN-NANAN-ANA.

This will give you a prompt to confirm you’re sure that you want this emote redeemed on the account you’re logged into. If you’re happy with your choice, confirm it, and you’ll have the emote unlocked! If you then boot up the game, you’ll be greeted at login with your brand new banana phone emote. Make sure you head over to your locker and add it to your list of equipped emotes.

Related: What Is the Yellow Circle in Fortnite Chapter 5?

Now, you’ll be able to answer your banana phone across the Battle Royal, Fortnite Festival, and LEGO Fortnite modes! You can’t go wrong with just having to take a minute to enter a code for a free new emote. What’s that? A squad member got knocked? Hold up, I just have to answer my banana phone first.

That’s how you can redeem a code and unlock the Nanner Ringer Emote right now for free. It’s a fun little emote, and it only takes a minute for you to add to your account!

If you’re looking for more Fortnite content, here’s where Peter Griffin is in Chapter 5.