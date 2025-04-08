Hunters Codes (April 2025) Redeem Free Crystals

Updated: April 8, 2025 We found new codes!

Recommended Videos

You don’t need to have what it takes from the get-go, all you need are Hunters codes and a bit of skill to start growing into the most dangerous hunter in this game! Explore colorful dungeons, smash through lesser enemies, and overcome powerful bosses. Then, roll for better loot because, if you’re good at something, you should never do it for free!

The Crystals and other rewards that you get from redeeming these codes will help you level up faster and get more powerful. But don’t be fooled—it’s not just about levelling! I mean, Hunters has Feint, Dash, and Block mechanics, so think more Dark Souls than your regular Roblox beat-’em-up. If you love engaging combat, skill progression, and loads of rerolls, you should check out Rune codes, too!

Follow this article to get updates

All Hunters Codes List

Active Hunters Codes

RELEASE : Use for 200 Crystals

: Use for 200 Crystals THANKYOU: Use for 100 Crystals

Expired Hunters Codes

SORRY4DELAY

Related: Anime Dungeon Fighters Codes

How to Redeem Hunters Codes

The code redemption system in Hunters is really simple—here’s how to claim rewards:

Image by The Escapist

Before playing the game, make sure to join the MS: Hunters Roblox community. Launch Hunters on Roblox. Go to Codes in the upper right. Type in or paste your code in the Enter code here text box. Click Redeem to claim the reward.

How to Get More Hunters Codes

If you want the latest Hunters codes, you need not go further than this article. We keep our lists updated regularly, so whenever new codes appear (or old ones expire), you’ll find them all here! Now, you could go the longer way around, of course… If that’s more your thing, here’s a list of all of the developer’s socials that you can comb through looking for codes:

Why Are My Hunters Codes Not Working?

If your codes aren’t working, make sure you’ve got the spelling and capitalization right. Then, if there’s no mistake there and the code still isn’t working, it’s safe to assume that the code has expired. In that case, tell us about it and we’ll check the code ourselves and, if needed, update our lists.

What Is Hunters?

Hunters is a dungeon crawler where you’ll encounter waves of enemies, defeat bosses, and claim loot once you’re the only one left standing. The game relies on a combination of skill and gear. While the former will be left to you, the latter will come both from loot and the rolls, which are one of the core mechanics.

We have some similar, yet different enough, experiences to recommend if you like Hunters. Try Spellblade codes or, if you’re up for a change of pace, Legends ReWritten codes.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy