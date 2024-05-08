SHADOVIS RPG Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 8, 2024 We checked for new codes.

Recommended Videos

Becoming the ultimate warrior in this dynamic RPG title is not easy, as you constantly have to collect loot, upgrade your gear, get the best weapons, and defeat all the enemies. Thanks to SHADOVIS RPG codes, this task becomes a tad less difficult!

All SHADOVIS RPG Codes List

Working SHADOVIS RPG Codes

mirage : Use for 1 hour of +200% EXP Boost (New)

: Use for 1 hour of +200% EXP Boost 7500Likes : Use for a Gold Ring

: Use for a Gold Ring burning : Use for a Faux Firebrand

: Use for a Faux Firebrand 100kfavs : Use for a Flying Star Charm

: Use for a Flying Star Charm void : Use for a Magic Star

: Use for a Magic Star joindiscord : Use for a Leafy Sprig

: Use for a Leafy Sprig photon : Use for a Photon Ring

: Use for a Photon Ring 75000likes : Use for a Dusk Blade

: Use for a Dusk Blade craft : Use for a Ring of Transmutation

: Use for a Ring of Transmutation overlord : Use for The Great Pour (Requires 10 Rebirths)

: Use for The Great Pour iloveshadovia : Use for 1 hour of +50% EXP Boost

: Use for 1 hour of +50% EXP Boost saveslots : Use for 1 hour of +400% EXP Boost

: Use for 1 hour of +400% EXP Boost twindrake : Use for Drake Daggers (Requires 23 Rebirths)

: Use for Drake Daggers minionmaster : Use for a Minion Master Tome (Requires 25 Rebirths)

: Use for a Minion Master Tome iloveshadovis: Use for 1 hour of +50% EXP Boost

Expired SHADOVIS RPG Codes show more 60000likes

sleepy

crafting enjoyer

bells

jingle

freebie

frosted

late update enjoyers

million

25000likes

twitter

15000likes show less

Related: Roblox Charge Codes

How to Redeem Codes in SHADOVIS RPG

Redeeming SHADOVIS RPG codes is easy if you follow these steps:

Screenshot by The Escapist

Open SHADOVIS RPG on Roblox. Click the dollar sign button at the bottom of the screen. Enter your code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the new window. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your reward.

If you’re interested in anime-inspired games, check out our Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes and Dragon Ball Rage Codes articles as well to find codes that will give you useful freebies in those popular experiences!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more