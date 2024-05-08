SHADOVIS RPG promo image
Image via The Elemental
SHADOVIS RPG Codes (May 2024)

Image of Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic
Published: May 8, 2024 09:27 am

Updated: May 8, 2024

We checked for new codes.

Becoming the ultimate warrior in this dynamic RPG title is not easy, as you constantly have to collect loot, upgrade your gear, get the best weapons, and defeat all the enemies. Thanks to SHADOVIS RPG codes, this task becomes a tad less difficult!

All SHADOVIS RPG Codes List

Working SHADOVIS RPG Codes

  • mirage: Use for 1 hour of +200% EXP Boost (New)
  • 7500Likes: Use for a Gold Ring
  • burning: Use for a Faux Firebrand
  • 100kfavs: Use for a Flying Star Charm
  • void: Use for a Magic Star
  • joindiscord: Use for a Leafy Sprig
  • photon: Use for a Photon Ring
  • 75000likes: Use for a Dusk Blade
  • craft: Use for a Ring of Transmutation
  • overlord: Use for The Great Pour (Requires 10 Rebirths)
  • iloveshadovia: Use for 1 hour of +50% EXP Boost
  • saveslots: Use for 1 hour of +400% EXP Boost
  • twindrake: Use for Drake Daggers (Requires 23 Rebirths)
  • minionmaster: Use for a Minion Master Tome (Requires 25 Rebirths)
  • iloveshadovis: Use for 1 hour of +50% EXP Boost

Expired SHADOVIS RPG Codes

60000likes
sleepy
crafting enjoyer
bells
jingle
freebie
frosted
late update enjoyers
million
25000likes
twitter
15000likes

How to Redeem Codes in SHADOVIS RPG

Redeeming SHADOVIS RPG codes is easy if you follow these steps:

How to redeem codes in SHADOVIS RPG
Screenshot by The Escapist
  1. Open SHADOVIS RPG on Roblox.
  2. Click the dollar sign button at the bottom of the screen.
  3. Enter your code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the new window.
  4. Press Enter on your keyboard to get your reward.

If you’re interested in anime-inspired games, check out our Anime Fantasy Simulator Codes and Dragon Ball Rage Codes articles as well to find codes that will give you useful freebies in those popular experiences!

Kristina Timotic
Kristina Timotic is a Codes Staff Writer who prides herself on her research abilities. No code will remain unredeemed on her watch! When she's not forced to watch Masha and the Bear with her toddler, she enjoys beating her husband in Halo, playing Asterix and Obelix XXL on Nintendo Switch, and watching makeup tutorials on YouTube.