SHADOVIS RPG Codes (May 2024)

Updated: May 8, 2024
We checked for new codes.
Becoming the ultimate warrior in this dynamic RPG title is not easy, as you constantly have to collect loot, upgrade your gear, get the best weapons, and defeat all the enemies. Thanks to SHADOVIS RPG codes, this task becomes a tad less difficult!
All SHADOVIS RPG Codes List
Working SHADOVIS RPG Codes
- mirage: Use for 1 hour of +200% EXP Boost (New)
- 7500Likes: Use for a Gold Ring
- burning: Use for a Faux Firebrand
- 100kfavs: Use for a Flying Star Charm
- void: Use for a Magic Star
- joindiscord: Use for a Leafy Sprig
- photon: Use for a Photon Ring
- 75000likes: Use for a Dusk Blade
- craft: Use for a Ring of Transmutation
- overlord: Use for The Great Pour (Requires 10 Rebirths)
- iloveshadovia: Use for 1 hour of +50% EXP Boost
- saveslots: Use for 1 hour of +400% EXP Boost
- twindrake: Use for Drake Daggers (Requires 23 Rebirths)
- minionmaster: Use for a Minion Master Tome (Requires 25 Rebirths)
- iloveshadovis: Use for 1 hour of +50% EXP Boost
Expired SHADOVIS RPG Codesshow more
60000likes
sleepy
crafting enjoyer
bells
jingle
freebie
frosted
late update enjoyers
million
25000likes
twitter
15000likes
How to Redeem Codes in SHADOVIS RPG
Redeeming SHADOVIS RPG codes is easy if you follow these steps:
- Open SHADOVIS RPG on Roblox.
- Click the dollar sign button at the bottom of the screen.
- Enter your code into the text box in the bottom-right corner of the new window.
- Press Enter on your keyboard to get your reward.
