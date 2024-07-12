Hunter Era Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 12, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

The legendary Hunter x Hunter manga/anime series has inspired the fans to recreate that experience in Roblox. Become a mighty Hunter, seek out adventure, collect treasure, and battle skilled warriors as you hone your abilities. With the aid of Hunter Era codes, no one will stand in your way!

All Hunter Era Codes List

Active Hunter Era Codes

7klikes : Use for 1 stats reset (New)

: Use for 1 stats reset 5klikes : Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu (New)

: Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu 6klikes : Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu (New)

: Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu 4klikes : Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu (New)

: Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu 3klikes : Use for 2x XP (10 minutes)

: Use for 2x XP (10 minutes) TRADER : Use for 2 stat resets

: Use for 2 stat resets 2klikes : Use for 1 stats reset

: Use for 1 stats reset UZUMAKI : Use for 10 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu

: Use for 10 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu 1klikes : Use for 5 spins for Nen, Color, and Hatsu

: Use for 5 spins for Nen, Color, and Hatsu sorry4shutdown : Use for 2x Luck (15 minutes)

: Use for 2x Luck (15 minutes) sorry4delay : Use for 5 Nen spins

: Use for 5 Nen spins FunzyLabs : Use for 10 Nen spins for Color and Hatsu

: Use for 10 Nen spins for Color and Hatsu GAMEOPEN : Use for 2x XP (15 minutes) and 10k Money

: Use for 2x XP (15 minutes) and 10k Money RELEASE: Use for 10 spins for Family

Expired Hunter Era Codes

There are currently no expired Hunter Era codes.

Related: Hunter X Anomaly Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Hunter Era

Claim your Hunter Era codes in no time by following these simple instructions below:

Image by The Escapist

Image by The Escapist

Launch Hunter Era in Roblox. Click on Settings (1) on the main screen to access the code redemption box. Type your code into the Code Here! text box (2). Click Redeem (3) to obtain the rewards.

Looking for more rewards in other anime-inspired experiences? Our Ro Ghoul Codes and Slayers Unleashed Codes articles offer many freebies that you can claim right away!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy