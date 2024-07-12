Hunter Era Codes (July 2024)

Updated: July 12, 2024
We added new codes!
The legendary Hunter x Hunter manga/anime series has inspired the fans to recreate that experience in Roblox. Become a mighty Hunter, seek out adventure, collect treasure, and battle skilled warriors as you hone your abilities. With the aid of Hunter Era codes, no one will stand in your way!
All Hunter Era Codes List
Active Hunter Era Codes
- 7klikes: Use for 1 stats reset (New)
- 5klikes: Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu (New)
- 6klikes: Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu (New)
- 4klikes: Use for 5 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu (New)
- 3klikes: Use for 2x XP (10 minutes)
- TRADER: Use for 2 stat resets
- 2klikes: Use for 1 stats reset
- UZUMAKI: Use for 10 spins for Nen, Family, Color, and Hatsu
- 1klikes: Use for 5 spins for Nen, Color, and Hatsu
- sorry4shutdown: Use for 2x Luck (15 minutes)
- sorry4delay: Use for 5 Nen spins
- FunzyLabs: Use for 10 Nen spins for Color and Hatsu
- GAMEOPEN: Use for 2x XP (15 minutes) and 10k Money
- RELEASE: Use for 10 spins for Family
Expired Hunter Era Codes
- There are currently no expired Hunter Era codes.
How to Redeem Codes in Hunter Era
Claim your Hunter Era codes in no time by following these simple instructions below:
- Launch Hunter Era in Roblox.
- Click on Settings (1) on the main screen to access the code redemption box.
- Type your code into the Code Here! text box (2).
- Click Redeem (3) to obtain the rewards.
