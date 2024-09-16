Image Credit: Bethesda
Screenshot captured by The Escapist
Best Cocoa Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

Zhiqing Wan
Published: Sep 15, 2024 11:18 pm

For all the F2P folks who have been waiting for an actually good tank unit to replace Maitha, the wait is over. Here’s the best Cocoa build in Sword of Convallaria.

Table of contents

Sword of Convallaria Best Cocoa Build Overview

To describe Cocoa in the most reductive way possible, she’s a straight upgrade over Maitha as a tank in Sword of Convallaria. Not only is she capable of blocking and tanking hits, she also has major healing capabilities that can help buff your party and reduce their NRG consumption.

The amount of utility that Cocoa brings to the table is insane, but if you’re wondering whether you need dupes to take her to five stars in order to be viable, the answer is no. Even at one star, Cocoa’s kit is stupidly good. That being said, I would highly recommend prioritizing her for your Memory Shard farm.

Best Skills for Cocoa

best skills for cocoa in sword of convallaria

Alright, with all that out of the way, here are the best skills to pick for Cocoa as you rank her up in Sword of Convallaria:

SkillEffect
Mountain Tribes(Passive) When the character is Unharmed, increases Movement by 1 tile. If the character attacks from Highland or moves from one tile to another with a height difference of more than 2 tiles, increases the DMG by 20%.
Potluck Protector(Passive) When Blocking, DMG taken decreases by 15%. If the character is not Dying, performs Assisting Cover to all other allies within 2 tiles.
Stay Strong!(Reaction) After being hit by a single-target attack, heals the character and 1 other ally with the lowest HP percentage within 2 tiles around the character for 12% of the caster’s HP. Can be activated 2 times per round.
Block Enhancement(Passive) When receiving Ranged Physical Attacks from front or side enemies, there is a 100% chance to trigger Block. Block decreases DMG taken by 10%.
Armor-Piercing Strike(Basic Attack) Deals 100% physical DMG and inflicts P.DEF Down I and M.DEF Down I on the target, lasting for 2 turns.
Iron Pot Stew(Healing) Cocoa heals all allies within 3 tiles around her for 30% of her HP and grants them Crit Up II, Crit DMG Up I for 2 turns, as well as a Bento.

In addition to the skills above, you should also consider unlocking the following with a Castalia:

  • Cocoa’s Treasure Chest: (Decision) Cocoa can choose to use Springy Bandage, Ancient Potion, Snow Lotus, or Hallucinogenic Mushroom.

Best Gear for Cocoa

Next up, here are the best weapon choices for Cocoa in Sword of Convallaria:

  • Brutal Axe: Increases HP by 3%. When attacking, if the enemy’s HP percentage is higher than the character, ignores 20% of the target’s DEF.

Her best Legendary Trinket:

  • Crystal Burst Armor: Increases HP by 2%. Strike Back deals 10% more DMG.

Finally, you can choose either of the following Tarot Whispers for her:

  • The Fool’s Naivety: HP is increased by 10%. When initiating an active attack, if the character’s max HP is greater than the target’s, DMG dealt is increased by 10%.
  • Silence of the Hermit: Reduces DMG taken.

And that does it for our best Cocoa build in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including our codes list and tier list.

Sword of Convallaria
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
Image of Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing Wan
Zhiqing is a History undergrad from the National University of Singapore. She started playing video games in 1996 when her dad introduced her to Metal Gear Solid, Silent Hill, and Resident Evil -- and the rest, as they say, is history. When she's not obsessing over Elden Ring and Dark Souls lore theories, you can find her singing along loudly and badly to Taylor Swift's latest bops. Formerly the Reviews Editor at Twinfinite, she joined the Escapist team in 2024. You can reach her at [email protected].
