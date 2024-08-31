Best Simona Build in Sword of Convallaria (Best Skills & Gear)

If you’re looking to pull Simona and add her to your party in Sword of Convallaria, then you’re going to need to know how to build her properly. Here’s our guide to making the best Simona build in Sword of Convallaria, including her best skills and gear.

Sword of Convallaria Best Simona Build Overview

Simona is an ice mage in Sword of Convallaria who also boasts some pretty decent physical damage skills. While she’s a decent enough pick in PvE content, I think she’s really going to shine in Tower of Conquest and PvP matches.

Simona is an incredibly annoying character to play against because of her ability to just slow down and freeze enemies completely, while also having enough P.DEF to allow her to withstand hits from up close. She isn’t quite as powerful as Beryl perhaps, but the utility that she brings to the table can be invaluable.

Best Skills for Simona

Alright, let’s get to the important stuff. Here are the best skills you should pick for Simona in Sword of Convallaria as you rank her up:

Skill Effect Icy Blast (Magical DMG) Deals 75% AoE DMG to the first enemy in each line within a 2×3 area, inflicting SPD Down I and Move Down I for 2 turns. Knocks the targets back by 2 tiles. Ice Assault (Magical DMG, Instant) Simona selects 1 tile within a cross-shaped range around her and charges to the location, attacking all enemies along the line. She deals Ice DMG equal to 100% of the Physical Shield Value. Simona gains Warrior of Frost for 2 turns. Iceshards (Reaction) After her Armor of Ice is destroyed, Simona deals 50% Magical DMG to all enemies within 2 tiles of her and inflicts Move Down III on the target for 1 turn. Flash Freezing (Magical DMG) Single-target attack. Deals 80% DMG and inflicts Move Down III for 2 turns. If the targets have Move Down, additionally inflicts Frozen for 2 turns. Ice-made Sword (Magical DMG) Single-target attack. Simona deals 110% DMG. If she is attacking enemies with Move Down, or who are currently on Frosty tiles, the DMG she deals is increased by 30%. Winter Doomsday (Magical DMG) Simona selects 1 tile within a cross-shaped range around her, and deals 70% Ice DMG to all enemies within a 5×3 area in the target direction. Simona summons an Ice Wall in the 3 center tiles. If a tile is occupied, she inflicts Frozen on the target for 1 turn. Pre-cooldown: 1 turn.

That being said, Simona is one character that you may want to invest a couple of Castalias in. The skills listed below are the ones you should get after ranking her up completely:

Ice-made Armor: (Support) Simona selects a target direction, and all allies within a 3×4 area in that direction and all allies within the 3 tiles to the left and right occupied by Simona gain Armor of Ice and Regeneration I for 2 turns. If she already had Armor of Ice, decreases NRG consumption by 1 point.

(Support) Simona selects a target direction, and all allies within a 3×4 area in that direction and all allies within the 3 tiles to the left and right occupied by Simona gain Armor of Ice and Regeneration I for 2 turns. If she already had Armor of Ice, decreases NRG consumption by 1 point. Protection of Ice: (Reaction) When hit by an active attack from an enemy with Move Down, the DMG taken is decreased by 30%.

Depending on whether you want Simona to be in a more tanky, support role, or lean into her as a battlemage, your choices between the rank 3 and 5 skills may differ.

Best Gear for Simona

Next, here are the best weapon choices for Simona in Sword of Convallaria:

Starry Sky Heritage: Increases HP by 5%. Grants bonus M.ATK equal to 3% HP at the start of the battle.

Increases HP by 5%. Grants bonus M.ATK equal to 3% HP at the start of the battle. Resentment Broom: Increases AoE DMG by 15%. After dealing DMG with an Active Attack, there is a 25% chance to inflict Life Loss equal to 20% M.ATK on the target for 1 turn.

Here are the best Trinkets for her:

Old Scrolls of August: Knight’s Faith – (Instant) Grants one other ally 1 random Level 2 buff and Speed Up I for 2 turns. Can be used up to 3 times per battle.

Knight’s Faith – (Instant) Grants one other ally 1 random Level 2 buff and Speed Up I for 2 turns. Can be used up to 3 times per battle. Spring Pill: Cure of Spring – (Instant) Heals the character for 20% HP and dispels 1 debuff. Can be used up to 2 times per battle.

Finally, here’s the best Tarot Whisper for her:

Dream of the Magician: Increases DMG by 8%. When casting skills, for each additional enemy hit, the DMG is increased by 4%, up to 12%.

And that does it for our best Simona build guide in Sword of Convallaria. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game.

