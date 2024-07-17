How to Start the Arcadion Raids in FFXIV

ith the release ofFFXIV Patch 7.01, we got the first batch of small balancement changes and, most importantly, Dawntrail’s series of 8-man raids, The Arcadion. Find out how to become the newest challenger in the gauntlet.

How to Begin the Arcadion Raid Series in FFXIV Dawntrail

You can start the Arcadion Raids in FFXIV by speaking with the Stylish Stranger in Solution Nine (X:19.1, Y:18.8), next to the bar where you can enter The Backroom. It required having completed the whole Dawntrail MSQ beforehand. This is the first quest introducing the series, which will show you about the recently reopened Arcadion and bring you into participating in it.

The first few challenges are the AAC Light-heavyweight tier, containing the four initial fights in the series, where you’re pitted against various foes in the arena for everyone in Solution Nine to see. As of 7.01, only the Normal difficulty is available at first, and Savage mode is scheduled to arrive on the 7.05 patch, arriving on July 30th, 2024.

The same formula will apply to future tiers, when Savage drops only two weeks after the regular mode’s release. New fights will be made available on patches 7.2 and 7.4.

Instead of equipment, each fight drops tokens representing equipment pieces, which you can use to get the actual equipment at Hhihwi in Solution Nine (X:9, Y:13). You can only get one item per fight each week. If you fail to get the piece you want, you can attempt the fight again until you get the desired drops.

The exception to this rule is the Black Kitten minion, obtained in the final fight. You can run it as many times as you want until you drop it. The final fight also drops a Light-heavy Holoblade automatically once completed. You can exchange 7 of these for a Universal Tomestone, which can be used to get the ilvl 720 Tomestone Weapons when they become available (also on June 30th).

The weekly lock will be removed closer to the end of the patch 7.1 cycle, a few months from now, so you’ll only be able to get a single drop until then, so choose your Arcadion Raids drops wisely, especially if you like to play specific Jobs on FFXIV.

Final Fantasy XIV Dawntrail is available now.

